‘Like a batsman who has scored century but his team lost’: Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor’s remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 15:36 IST
Tharoor, who is eyeing a third straight win from Thiruvananthapuram, was leading by 48,731 votes over his nearest rival of the BJP. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who seemed headed for a win from Thiruvananthapuram, said he feels like a batsman who has scored a century while his team has lost.

Tharoor’s remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

“As my lead nears 50,000 with 72 per cent counted, I feel like a batsman who has scored a century while his team has lost! It’s a bittersweet emotion I will take some time to reflect on,” Tharoor tweeted.

Tharoor, who is eyeing a third straight win from Thiruvananthapuram, was leading by 48,731 votes over his nearest rival of the BJP.

First Published: May 23, 2019 15:26 IST

