Eid al-Adha 2019: Wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp status messages for your friends and family this Bakr-Id

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:55 IST

Eid al-Adha is the second of the two Islamic holidays celebrated all over the world every year. Eid al-Adha is celebrated to honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. However, before he could do so, God provided a lamb to be sacrificed instead. To commemorate this, an animal is sacrificed and divided into three parts. One part is given to the poor, one is kept for one’s home and the third is given to relatives.

This year, Eid al-Adha falls on August 12. Devotees offer prayers at the mosque. A large number of devotees plan their Hajj pilgrimage and travel to Mecca around this time. Many of them save money for several years to be able to afford this trip.

You can wish your friends, family members and others by sharing with them the following quotes, messages and cards below:

1) Sending you warm wishes on the occasion of Eid Ul-Adha. Remember me in your prayers. Eid Mubarak!

2) May your life be filled with happiness and your heart with peace and joy. Eid Mubarak to you and family!

3) May this Eid make all your dreams come true. May you and your family be blessed on this auspicious day. Eid Mubarak!

4) May Allah make all your wishes come true and fulfil all the desires you have. Here’s wishing your family and you happiness now and always. Eid Mubarak!

5) Hope you celebrate this Eid with all your loved ones. Eid Mubarak!

6) May you get peace, prosperity and happiness on this day. Eid Mubarak!

7) Eid Mubarak! Make the most of this day and stay happy. Here’s wishing you all the best for now and always!

8) Have a grand feast and enjoy with your family this Eid. Eid Mubarak!

9) On Eid Ul Adha, here’s wishing that all your prayers are answered. Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha!

10) Here’s wishing you and your family Eid Mubarak. May Allah’s blessings be with you always.

