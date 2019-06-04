Happy Eid Al Fitr 2019: History, significance, importance and how did it start

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated by Muslims all across the globe and marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Eid Al Fitr also called the “Festival of breaking fast” will fall on June 5 this year. Eid AL Fitr is the only day when Muslims are not allowed to fast during the month of Shawwal. The date of the start of any lunar Hijri month varies according to the sighting of new moon by religious authorities, and since Eid Al Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal month, it is celebrated on different days across localities.

History

Eid Al Fitr was started by Islamic Prophet Muhammad. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran during the month of Ramadan. Eid Al Fitr then marked the end of fasting from dawn to dusk during Ramadan and the beginning of the Shawwal month. Eid Al Fitr is also celebrated to pay respect to Allah for providing the strength and endurance during the month long fasting rituals.

Celebration

Muslims across the globe start Eid Al Fitr celebrations by taking part in prayers which is followed by a sermon soon after dawn. The day proceeds with people getting ready, wearing new clothes and exchanging greetings and sweets. Children receive gifts and money from elders. The day is incomplete without the preparation of a variety of dishes including Biryani, Haleem, kebabs and a sweet dish like Seviyan. As one of the five pillars of Islam, Zakat or giving of alms to the poor is also practiced on Eid.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 15:53 IST