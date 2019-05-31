Festive Fashion 2019: This Eid give a spin to your traditional outfits

The festival of Eid is all about vibrancy and ethnic fashion. From shimmery dupattas to salwar suits embroidered with zari, the ensemble choices by Muslim women have always been extravagant.

According to fashion designer, Pearl Uppal Kachru of Talking Threads, the designs, layers and styles of clothes should allow women to express their individualities yet remain true to the values that define them. Keeping that in mind, to help you pick your perfect outfit for Eid, we chose a melange of ensembles to make your festive celebrations a stylish one.

Indo Chic

It’s bohemian and traditional, just like the two colours running parallel to each other on this ensemble. Actor Sonam K Ahuja in designer Sabyasachi’s outfit, is ideal for any outdoor Eid celebration. We love how she has complemented the outfit with some traditional Indian jewellery.

Haute Pink

No festival is complete without a sari. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra rocks this fuschia pink ruffled sari with a belt designed by Vvani. The vibrant colour adds exuberance to the festivities and the stylish silhouette will make for a chic evening wear.

Pretty Pastels

Handcrafted with meticulous details like sequins, block printing and dori embroidery, this ethnic flowy green anarkali designed by Devnaagri, when paired with Kota tissue dupatta is a perfect pick for Eid.The ensemble worn by actor Alia Bhatt truly celebrates the essence of the festival in style.

All About Deets

This burgundy farshi palazzo suit by Talking Threads features rose gold zardozi, gota patti and crystal hand embroidery. The kurta and farshi (wide-legged palazzo pants) are crafted in chanderi with its dupatta crafted in pure silk. The lightweight handwoven chanderi gives a regal touch to the outfit, making it ideal for an Eid party. Also, the intricate hand embroidery adds to the simple silhouette.

Suit Up

This ivory ensemble features a gharara, one of the most sought after bottom wear this festive season. The gharara worn by actor Bhumi Pednekar has been stitched in chanderi fabric with a golden print and has gota embroidery and mirror work. “Since it’s a traditional gharara in a much more comfortable fit in terms of ghera (circumference), it is extremely versatile. From an Eid lunch to an evening party, it can be worn anywhere, which is why it’s ideal for Eid,” says designer, Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor.

Black Magic

A simple silhouette complemented with some prints can never go wrong. Keeping it simple here, is actor Vidya Balan in Vaisavi Shah’s design. The black salwar suit teamed with a printed dupatta makes for fine festive wear.

For the festivities

Fashion designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor lists a few ideas you could try out for an Eid party:

-High-raised salwar sets with pastel embroidery and light mirror work would be perfect for an Iftaar party at a friend’s home. Even a long simple kurta with a heavier dupatta could do wonders.

-For a bigger event, a heavy gharara with a beautifully draped dupatta and some regal Nizam jewellery would really bring out the whole Eid vibe. Modern silhouettes can be saved for resorts whereas festivals deserve an old world charm.

