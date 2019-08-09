​Eid Al-Adha​ 2019​: ​History, ​significance​, ​date and importance of Bakrid

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:51 IST

​The festival of Eid-ul-Adha, Bakrid or Bakra Eid is celebrated across the globe each year on 10th or 12th in the month of Dhul Hijjah, as per the Islamic calendar. Also known as the ‘festival of sacrifice’, this year it will be celebrated on August 12 in India. The celebration lasts for about 3 days.

It honours Ibrahim, the messenger in Islam who was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of respect towards God’s command. While Ibrahim was ready to make the sacrifice, God stopped the sacrifice and his child was replaced by a lamb thereby saving Ibrahim’s son’s life. The Muslim community across the world celebrates the Bakrid festival by sacrificing a male goat honouring Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice. They start the festival by offering morning prayers in Mosque and follow their prescribed ritual of sacrificing which is later distributed in three proportions: poor’s, relatives and themselves. They visit family and friends to offer wishes, share gifts and rejoice together.

Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the lunar year. The Hajj pilgrimage also takes place at the same time. Celebrating Eid-al Adha by sacrificing animals is very akin to the practice of self -sacrifice which is an act of offering gratitude to Allah. It is believed that during a lifetime, we give up a number of things that are important to us for a bigger purpose and in a similar way the sacrificing the animals is a symbol of willingness to sacrifice to stay true on our path and not be lured by earthly love and affection.

Bakrid feast dishes include mutton biryani, mutton korma, mutton keema, bhuna kaleji among others and the desserts include sheer khurma and kheer.





