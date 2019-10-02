Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you

more-lifestyle

Cleanliness often begins at home and ends there. But, one needs to change that and what better day than the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the third anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission to take pledge to keep our surroundings green and clean. And, also take a step further to make the world a better place by joining NGOs and groups in the city.

Make composite pits in your society

Started seven year ago by Samidha Bansal, Green Karma, aims to save the earth by decomposing dump at compost pits. Bansal says, “The main issue is that people think it’s a stinky process. It’s not! We organise workshops in with Daily Dump and inform people about the process and the need to decompose kitchen waste and dried leaves. We’ve ordered a compost pit made by a potter in Rajasthan to make the user understand the process to decompose. You need to put some coco peat, available in any nursery, and then decompose it. We only charge for the composite peat. Our motive is to make the environment clean; there are many societies in Delhi-NCR who have bigger compost pits for more people,” says Bansal.

Donate toys for deprived kids

Spread a Smile, an NGO in Munirka, Vasant Vihar accepts old toys in usable condition for underprivileged kids. OP Chabbra, central head of the NGO, says, “We provide education to street kids and we need toys to keep them busy with activities. It is during Diwali that we get more donations.”

Give away plastic



Do you know empty plastic bottles can be used to make tiles for parks where you go to jog? A Noida-based company makes them by using government approved techniques. Paras Shaluja, founder of Shayna Eco-Unified, says,“People often write mails to me or call me to inquire about the process and pick-up points. We convert the plastic bottles whose polymers are suitable for tiles.” This company can be handed over a variety of plastics including shampoo bottles, bottle caps, dustbin, jar, buckets, milk pouches, mugs, bottles of toilet cleaning chemicals, broken chairs, plastic toys, drums, car bumpers, plastic containers, and disposable plastic cutlery.

Happiness giveaways with #DaanUtsav

Celebrate the joy of giving with Daan Utsav, which kicks off today and runs till October 8. Launched in 2009, the week-long fest urges one to donate. There are ample ways to bring happiness into one’s lives by donating clothes, toys, and everyday essentials at any of the kiosks at DMRC’s stations such as Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, INA. DMRC also organises Metro museum visits and puppet shows for underprivileged kids on October 3 and 4. One can participate in DaanUtsav mela or create their own event.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 15:09 IST