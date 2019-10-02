Gandhi Jayanti 2019: 10 inspiring quotes by Bapu

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:41 IST

Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of our Nation, was a wise man who devoted his entire life to free India from the colonial rule. He practised and preached Ahimsa, which translates to non-violence.

Gandhi was also a man who saw many ups and downs in his life, both at the personal and the professional front but he never gave up. His struggle taught him some vital lessons and he shared his wisdom though his words with the world.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat and today is his 150th birth anniversary.

On this occasion, we would like share some of Bapu’s most inspiring quotes to fill your day with optimism.

‘A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.’

‘Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.’

‘A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.’

‘If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.’

‘To give pleasure to a single heart by a single act is better than a thousand heads bowing in prayer.’

‘I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent.’

‘You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.’

‘You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results.’

‘I cannot conceive of a greater loss than the loss of one’s self-respect.’

‘Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.’

