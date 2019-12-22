Happy Christmas Day 2019: Merry Christmas Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Whatsapp and Facebook Status to send to your loved ones

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 15:37 IST

Christmas is celebrated every year around the globe on 25th December. It celebrated to commemorate Jesus Christ’s birth. Families come together on this day to celebrate the festival while children eagerly wait for Santa Claus with his sack of presents.

On this occasion, here are a few wishes you can use to greet your loved ones and remind them that you care.

*The festival of Christmas is about spending time with family and friends. It’s about creating beautiful and everlasting memories. Merry Christmas!

*May the unity of our nation, the closeness of friends, and the comfort of your home, renew your spirits this festive season. Merry Christmas!

*Christmas is a festival to wish one another joy and love. Merry Christmas to you and your dear ones, may you feel their love on this special day.

*May the day of Christmas sparkle and shine, may all of your dreams come true. Merry Christmas!

*You make the stars shine brighter and the winter days warmer just by being in my life. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones around the world.

*A lovely thing about Christmas is that it brings everyone together. Enjoy the day. Celebrate the Wonder and the Joy of the Festive Season. Merry Christmas!

*Here’s one to our joyful present and the upcoming magnificent New Year. Merry Christmas!

*May this Christmas help conclude the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a bright year ahead. Merry Christmas!

*May your Christmas be filled with the true miracles. May it lead you to a bright future. Merry Christmas!

*May you feel the love and joy I have for you, throughout this festive season and all year round. Having you as my friend brings me great joy. Merry Christmas!

