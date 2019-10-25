Happy Diwali 2019: Best Wishes,Messages, SMS, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Whatsapp and Facebook Status

more-lifestyle

Diwali, also known as Divali and Deepavali, is the festival of lights and is celebrated with much pomp and fervour in India. The ancient Hindu festival is celebrated in the months of October or November, and this year Diwali will fall on October 27 and 28. The festival celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, hope over despair and knowledge over ignorance.

The festival is celebrated in different ways around India, but usually, people decorate their homes with earthen lamps or diyas, rangolis and burst crackers. Diyas are lit to acknowledge the presence of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Goddess Kali is worshipped in Bengal, and in north India, the festival commemorates the time when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman.

Here are some of the best wishes, messages, SMS, images, wallpapers, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Diwali with your loved ones:

*Diwali is the festival of lights and joy,

Let us welcome Lord Rama with rangoli,

Diyas and candles Happy Diwali to you and your Family

*Happiness is in the air because it is the ambience of Diwali, which is everywhere. Shower love, care, and joy on everyone you meet. Rejoice on this blessed occasion and spread sparkles of peace and goodwill. Have a Happy Diwali!

*May the beauty of Deepavali season

Fill your home with happiness,

And may the coming year,

Provide you with all that brings you joy!

*This Diwali let us give thanks for all we hold dear

Our health, our family, our friends and

to the grace of God which never ends.

Happy Diwali!

*Hope the festival of lights brings your way bright sparkles of peace, contentment, joy, and happiness which stays with you throughout this year and also in the years to come. May the lamp of joy remain illuminated in your life now and forever. Have a joyous Diwali!

*May these fireworks burn away all our troubles, problems and sorrows, and may these light up our life with happiness, joy, and peace this wonderful Diwali.

*May this Diwali, come up with beautiful beginnings,

Fresh hopes, bright days and new dreams,

Wishing you and your family a very happy Diwali.

*Just like the colours of rangoli, hope this Diwali brings new smiles,

undiscovered avenues, and different perspective and unbound happiness.

Have a wonderful Diwali and a great New Year!

*Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others.

Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!

*With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives.

