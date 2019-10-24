Diwali 2019: 5 must-have beauty products for this festive season

fashion-and-trends

With the festive season around the corner, it is the perfect time to toss away your old products and treat yourself to some fresh releases. Here is a list of beauty products that deserves a spot atop your vanity this festive season.

Skinella: Delight in a flawless and glowing skin with Seaweed insta glow face mask. This invigorating mask is bestowed with natural cleansing and hydrating abilities which help eliminate impurities and toxins from your skin. With pure seaweed, this inimitable face mask gives you an instantly glowing and radiant skin. Now, get that glow in a jiffy! Apply once or twice a week. Price - Rs 215 for 50gms

Loreal: The new formula of Extraordinary Clay has been tailor-made to solve the problems of oily roots and dry lengths, resulting in FRESH HAIR for up to 72 hours. Price - Rs 120 for 100 ML

Mac: Fashionably false in look, but honestly real, this mascara’s key benefits of volume and curl are matched by a dramatically exaggerated end look.

The unique edge: The ultra-thickening formula in combination with the plush-’em-up action of its unique double-lush brush douses lashes in a deluxe dose of carbon black pigment with each stroke. The result is incredibly magnified and multiplied lashes that are thick, long, curled and full-feathered. Price: Rs 900 (4gm)

Forest Essentials: The secret to proper cleansing is to remove dead cells and toxins, to clear clogged pores and remove make-up, without stripping the skin’s natural oil and moisture content. Following this philosophy, the Kashmiri Saffron & Neem infused facial cleanser is an ideal gentle and natural alternative to harsh sulphate infused cleansers and is especially designed to treat sensitive, acne-prone and oily skin. This leaves skin glowing and balanced after each use, without drying out or irritating the skin. Price - Rs 1250 for 200 ML

Oriflame: The ONE Colour Stylist Ultimate Lipstick gives you ultra-creamy coverage designed to last in a smart palette of expertly selected, on-trend shades that lift your look and sign your style. The Sculpt & Sign Bullet provides a flawless lip definition and contour, so you can shape your lips as you desire. These instant stunning lip looks come in shades that match your skin undertone, to make you and your style stand out. Price: Rs. 599

