Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the most fashionable says Diana Penty

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:36 IST

Bollywood actor Diana Penty says she likes to experiment with her looks when it comes to fashion, but at the same time ensures restricting to her aesthetics. The actor, best remembered for her role in Cocktail, opens up about her style mantra, fashion preferences and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Q) What is your style mantra?

I think my sense of style is pretty classic yet chic, but pretty minimalistic at the same time. I like to experiment every now and then, I like to mix things up a bit, but within a certain framework of what I think suits me and works for me. You’ll never find me going really outrageous or wild. I usually stick to a certain aesthetic that you know has always been a part of me and a part of my style.

Q) How do you like to dress up on an ordinary day?

On an ordinary day if I was just stepping out with friends, I would probably just go casual. I’m all about comfort and ease in being comfortable with what I’m wearing. I am more of a jeans and T-shirt or a shirt or track pants, sneakers or flip-flops person. I’m not much of a dressy type specially on an everyday basis. I dress up if I have to go out for an event or the red carpet. Only then do I make an effort, otherwise I’m pretty effortless.

Q) Who do you think is the best dressed actress in Bollywood?

Sonam (Kapoor Ahuja) I think has a great sense of style. I love how she experiments with her style. She tries new things and yet she’s able to pull them off very effortlessly. She can carry them off really well and that’s important. Not many people can easily pull off these. She’s so grunge and edgy. She experiments with her red carpet style as well. It takes guts to do that. And I think she pulls it off very well.

Q) Anything which you have or want to steal from your mother’s wardrobe?

I’ve actually stolen a lot of things from my mom over the years. I have her skirts, dresses and her accessories which I love. My mother’s style is even more classic than mine. I think I’ve got my sense of style by watching my mom while I was growing up. She is extremely classic and timeless. She’d wear very chic high-waisted pencil skirts with the shirt tucked in and a big, broad belt, which is back in fashion today.

Q) Any fashion tip?

I think it’s very important to bring your own personality into your style. Inculcate a sense of your own style and make it an individual style as opposed to just blindly copying what’s currently in trend. Trends come and go, but creating your own style is something that will stay with you forever.

Take comfort into consideration. Your personality or your body type all these things matter. Let your personality shine through because at the end of the day, I think the style is a reflection of who you are.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 16:36 IST