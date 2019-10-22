Ranveer Singh, Nayanthara, Raja Kumari: Celebrities who can’t get enough of Katrina Kaif’s make-up

fashion-and-trends

Katrina Kaif is quite the style and beauty icon, and has been wowing us with her flawless style and beauty from the moment she arrived in the industry. And the Bharat actor has recently launched her own beauty line for those of you who are absolutely enamoured by her make-up, which is always on fleek. Kay by Katrina is the actor’s brainchild and she has collaborated with actors, musicians, models and even Saina Nehwal for the campaign of her brand.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Katrina wrote, “It’s truly a dream which has come into existence so beautifully. Thank you to my entire team, and everyone for helping me achieve this..so much love to all of you from the bottom of my heart.. lastly..always remember, be authentic, be real, be yourself...because #ItsKayToBeYou.”

Seen in the star studded campaign video are Saina Nehwal, rapper Raja Kumari, Kusha Kapila, Jannat Zubair, Urvashi Umrao, Sana Thampi, Andrea Kevichüsa, South starlet Nayanthara and plenty more. The actor also thanked Zoya Akhtar and Anaita Shroff Adajania in her post.

In a previous post the actor had revealed that she dreamt about the beauty line two years ago. She wrote, “It’s finally ready... Arriving October 22, 2019. Two years ago I dreamt of creating a beauty line. So excited to finally share it with you... Can’t wait. And it’s all on #kaybykatrina.”

The actor also shared a letter in which she had written, “For as long as I can remember, makeup has been an innate part of my journey- from the runway to the big screen, and now I have rendered my love for it to Kay Beauty, my first ever Beauty Brand!”

Katrina added that she has created that truly stands for what she believes in. She wrote, “I’m always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing make-up all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it.”

Katrina says her Kay Beauty is “a bridge between high glamour and care”, and the lipsticks have chamomile and marula oil that hydrate the lips. The line is also cruelty free.

The actor also applied make-up on Ranveer Singh just for fun, and the duo had a great time.

The Bharat actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

