Katrina Kaif looks like a ray of sunshine in this yellow dress. Get the look

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:23 IST

Bharat actor, Katrina Kaif is easily one of the most effortlessly stylish actors in Bollywood. Katrina not only gives her fans style goals when she makes appearances on the red carpet, for promotions, events, and more, but also when she make appearances in her most casual, comfortable clothes.

Recently Katrina wowed us with her gorgeous outfits at the IIFAs 2019 which took place in Mumbai last week.

Recently, Katrina was spotted in an adorable outfit as she headed to director Zoya Akhtar’s to congratulate her for Gully Boy being India’s official entry to the Oscars 2020.

Given that it was a casual evening with friends, Katrina wore a floral printed, yellow, skater dress which is perfect for an evening out with friends. The actor paired her bright dress with a military green jacket and white sneakers.

As always, Katrina wore no make-up on her face and had her hair down, flowing freely like she does usually. She posed happily for the shutterbugs and she rushed inside Zoya’s home.

Digging Katrina’s look as much as we did? Here are some great options for you to sift through and make your own Katrina-inspired look:

On the professional front, Katrina will soon be sharing the screen again with Singh is King co-star Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, which is set to release in March next year.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 16:11 IST