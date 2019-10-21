Diwali 2019: Rock your evening outfit with this shine-on guide

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 21, 2019

Ditch ethnic wear

Designer Hemant Sagar of label Lecoanet Hemant says, “Diwali doesn’t have to be all about ethnic wear. A great way to incorporate something sparkly into your festive look is to opt for sequined ensembles! Wear dressy blazers and pantsuits to card parties so they know you mean business! Cocktails and gift parties are the perfect occasion to wear shift dresses or a dressy top with sequin detailing. While balance is the key, Diwali is the time to be fearless so opt for a glamorous makeup, high heels and sparkly jewellery that’s festive yet bold. To complement your outfit, opt for a great leather bag with a touch of something shiny. Wrist bags featuring these details are chic and easy to carry, making the look a hit for Diwali season.”

Balance it out

It’s all about striking the right balance when opting for an in-your-face metallic look. Designer Shruti Sancheti cautions, “If one goes overboard, one may end up looking like a Christmas tree. The best way to control excessiveness is to use it on a soft pastel or a candy colour like canary yellow, cantaloupe, lilac, powder blue, mint, etc. There are various options in muted colours like rose gold, gun metal, antique gold, dull silver, etc, which look wonderful on darker colours. Also, a lot depends on the pattern, motif, placement and occasion.”

First Published: Oct 21, 2019