Deepavali 2019: Ways to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly way

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:03 IST

Diwali is a festival of celebrations, and although it is difficult to think of having fun without bursting crackers, there’s lots that can be done if we celebrate it in an eco-friendly way. We need to understand that all the noise caused by crackers can be disturbing for elderly people, children and pets. Along with that, there is a lot of environmental pollution that takes place due to the cracker fumes. After all, Diwali is a festival of lights! It is the celebration of good over evil, marking the return of Lord Ram after he defeated Ravana.

According to tradition, people light diyas, lamps and candles to celebrate the festival, but over time, the bursting of crackers has taken predominance over other traditions. The noise levels have become too high and not only are many people inconvenienced by it, but the environment is harmed too.

Here are a number of ways to celebrate Diwali the eco-friendly way:

1. Earthen lamps

During Diwali shopping, there are all sorts of Diwali lights and diyas which are there for us to buy. However, instead of these why not opt for earthen diyas this time? Hanging them in various places around the house gives your house a very earthy and elegant feel. Ditch those over the top electric decor items and go classic with earthenware for Diwali decorations this year and stand out.

2. Rangoli

As Rangoli is an integral part of the Diwali decorations, why not opt for organic colours instead of those with damaging chemicals? While making rangoli designs, try to use natural colours. You can also use flower petals to add to your Rangoli’s design and textures. These are environment-friendly and your home will really stand out in terms of decor as compared to the same busy Diwali decorations. Also the concept of using fresh flowers and fruits in your rangoli designs is quite exciting!

3. Jute bags

Stop using those plastic bags which you have been collecting in your house over the last few months and instead get yourself some jute bags which you can carry around for your shopping. They look and feel better and of course are much better for the environment.

4. Decorating your house

You could always buy items to decorate your house from various shops, but why not get a bit more creative? You can use old sarees to decorate the walls and once you get into the mode, a lot of other ideas to decorate your house shall start coming to you. Fresh Marigold, Rose and Rajnigandha garlands can also add an experiential element to the decor and it will keep your home fragrant and fresh amid all the smoke from crackers.

5. Cutlery

Diwali means a lot of house parties-both hosting them and attending. During these moments, since there are too many dishes which would have to be washed, many of us go for disposable plates, which are not good for the environment. Instead of this, you should opt for biodegradable plates and glasses this time which are friendly for the environment and at the same time easy to dispose off. Banana leaf plates, Bamboo plates are a good pick for those festive feasts.

So here’s wishing you a happy and environment-friendly Diwali!

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 10:59 IST