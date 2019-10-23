Diwali 2019: Diwali decoration ideas to make you home a dazzling paradise
As per the traditions, societies across India light their houses up with shimmering lights and bright colours using string lights.more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:35 IST
Diwali is a five-day-long celebration and there are scores of rituals that are to be performed typically during these days and each of them holds a great significance. Meanwhile, people also pay a visit to their relatives and feast on the array of sweets and other sundry savoury snacks on offer.
But most importantly, from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, your house has to be sparkling.
As per the traditions, societies across India light their houses up with shimmering lights and bright colours using string lights. Also, candles, oil lamps, and, of course, diyas are used for in-house décor. The planning of decor has to be on-point to ensure that the house neither looks too lit-up nor dull.
To help you in the heavy-duty task of planning the home décor for the festivities, we brainstormed some ideas.
Go ahead and check them out.
Floral Décor
Flowers have the power to soothe one’s mind and using them for décor will surely add to the festive energy.
View this post on Instagram
Happy #diwali to all who celebrate specially to our beautiful couples who we had the honor of decorating your events for you. #diwalidecorations #diwalidecor #diwali2017 #diwalicelebration #diwaliflowers #flowers #followus #festivaloflights #light #love #india #eventsbymari #traditionalday #floralart #diwalifun #indianbride #indianweddings #indianculture #indianmusic #indianwedding #indiangirl #dfwindian #dfwbrides
Homemade Crafts
If you are short on budget, you can always use the discarded things and make unique craft items for décor. Don’t believe us. Check these designs out.
View this post on Instagram
Diwali preparations have started in my house.. He made greeting cards yesterday. I found some old pictures of Diwali. This is when he was two years old. These are baby food jars. I had so many of them. We painted them and rolled them in glitter. I tied string around them..A battery operated candle made them sparkle. It's a simple project to do with toddlers. #crafts #craftwithkids #diwalicraftsforkids #diwaliart #diycraft #projectsforkids #creativekids #creativeprojects #diwalidecorations #homeliving #homedecor #housebeautiful #tablescapes#seeshilpkari #simplehomedecor #simplehomeswelove #decorgram #diwali #decorindia #diycrafts #diys#mydesiswag #recycledart #beautifulhomesindia #indiandecor #bohohomedecor#diyhomedecor #diyhomedecorating#decorraga#diydesiway
Diyas, Lanterns and Candles
Diya and lanterns are an intrinsic part of Diwali décor.
Rangoli Designs
A good rangoli design can make anyone stop and stare, and admire the skill of the person who made it.
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful and unique Rangoli for diwali.. Please check my YouTube channel for video.. Link in bio 🙂 #diwalirangoli #rangolibypoonamborkar #creative #diwali2019 #rangoli #kolam #rangoliart #mandala #sandart #rangolidesigns #starkolam #artistofinstagram #multicoloured #festivalkolam
Lights
In India, the houses are lit up with string lights a week before Diwali.
Though monochrome lighting is the safest bet but experimenting with a multitude of colours isn’t bad either.
View this post on Instagram
Star led light - Available in 2 colours - RGB, warm white . . Dm or whatsapp for enquiries: 8447578201 . . #diwali #diwalidecorations #diwalidecor #diwaligifts #diwaliparty #diwalirangoli #diwalioutfit #diwali💥 #diwalidecoration #diwalivibes✨ #diwali2019 #ganesh #ganeshidol #ganeshji #ganeshjiathome #daymakers #festival #giftsforfestival #festivallovers #housewarmingparty #housewarminggifts #uniquegifts #ledcandles #lightsfordiwali #diwalilights #diwalilightsathome #candles #occasions #ganesha
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
First Published: Oct 23, 2019 14:35 IST