Diwali 2019: Diwali decoration ideas to make you home a dazzling paradise

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:35 IST

Diwali is a five-day-long celebration and there are scores of rituals that are to be performed typically during these days and each of them holds a great significance. Meanwhile, people also pay a visit to their relatives and feast on the array of sweets and other sundry savoury snacks on offer.

But most importantly, from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, your house has to be sparkling.

As per the traditions, societies across India light their houses up with shimmering lights and bright colours using string lights. Also, candles, oil lamps, and, of course, diyas are used for in-house décor. The planning of decor has to be on-point to ensure that the house neither looks too lit-up nor dull.

To help you in the heavy-duty task of planning the home décor for the festivities, we brainstormed some ideas.

Go ahead and check them out.

Floral Décor

Flowers have the power to soothe one’s mind and using them for décor will surely add to the festive energy.

Homemade Crafts

If you are short on budget, you can always use the discarded things and make unique craft items for décor. Don’t believe us. Check these designs out.

Diyas, Lanterns and Candles

Diya and lanterns are an intrinsic part of Diwali décor.

Rangoli Designs

A good rangoli design can make anyone stop and stare, and admire the skill of the person who made it.

Lights

In India, the houses are lit up with string lights a week before Diwali.

Though monochrome lighting is the safest bet but experimenting with a multitude of colours isn’t bad either.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 14:35 IST