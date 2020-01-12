Happy Pongal 2020: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images for Facebook and Whatsapp status

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 10:56 IST

Pongal, also referred to as Tai Pongal, is a multi-day harvest festival of South India, particularly in the Tamil community. It is observed at the start of the month Tai according to the Tamil solar calendar,and this is typically on January 14.It is dedicated to the Hindu Sun God,Surya, and corresponds to Makar Sankranti. The festival marks the end of winter solstice, and the start of the sun’s six-month-long journey northwards when the sun enters the zodiac Makara (Capricorn).

To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared, first offered to the goddess Pongal, followed with an offering to cows, and then shared by the family. Festive celebrations include decorating cows and their horns, ritual bathing and processions. It is an occasion for decorating rice-powder based kolam artworks, offering prayers in the home, temples, getting together with family and friends, and exchanging gifts to renew social bonds of solidarity.

On this occasion, here are a few wishes you can use to greet your loved ones a Happy Pongal this year.

1. May the divine blessings of Surya reach your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

2. May the sweetness of gur, doodh and kaju bring happiness into your life. A very happy Pongal!

3. May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Pongal.

4. Wishing you a prosperous future and a happy Pongal!

We thank the sun for burning himself to provide us warmth.

We thank the plants for sacrificing themselves for our life.

We thank the creatures helping us live a healthy life.

5. Wishing that your stocks soar and the Lord’s divine blessings always be upon you.

6. May the harvest festival guarantee you always have the best food and best life. Greetings on Pongal!

7. May good luck enter your home and success touch your feet. May happiness overflow on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

8. Wishing you a long and happy life, prosperity, loving family and friends. May every dream of yours become reality.

9. Let us greet, meet, and eat together on this auspicious occasion with these beautiful decorations and kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal!

10. May this harvest festival reduce all your fears and failures from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal!

