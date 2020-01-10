Happy Lohri 2020: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images for Facebook and Whatsapp status

Lohri is a popular winter Punjabi folk festival, celebrated on January 13 every year just a day before Makar Sankranti. The Lohri festival signals the end of winter and also marks the culmination of the coldest night of the year. It is also a way of welcoming longer, sunnier days and the sun’s northward journey to the hemisphere. It typically falls on the same date every year (January 13). Lohri is also a way of remembering the sun deity Surya and is celebrated with the lighting of a bonfire, which is considered an ancient tradition. Celebrations also include assembling in groups and performing the traditional folk dances – Bhangra and Gidda.

On this occasion, here are a few wishes you can use to greet your loved ones and wish them a bright and happy Lohri this year.

1. May this festival bring you and your family happiness and prosperity. May it fill you with zeal and verve. Happy Lohri to one and all!

2. Spread the message of happiness and peace of Lohri all around. Hope your day is full of excitement. I wish you a Happy Lohri!

3. May your year be just as colourful and joyful as the festival of Lohri. Wish you a very happy Lohri!

4. Hope the deliciousness of taste of makke ki roti and sarson ka sag bring you lots of joy and prosperity on this auspicious festival. Happy Lohri!

5. Hope this celebration of the bonfire brings you warmth and the sweetness of rewari remain with you forever. A very happy Lohri!

6. Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family. May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love.

7. Wishing this harvest season brings a smile to light up your face and you enjoy the year with a bang! Happy Lohri!

8. May this Lohri bring lots of laughter, happiness, prosperity and success to your home. Happy Lohri!

9. Happy Lohri to you all! Hope the fire of the holy bonfire provides warmth and divine guidance this Lohri.

10. Have a rocking time! Balle Balle! Lohri is here, dhol bajao, nachcho gao! Happy Lohri!

