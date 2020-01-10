Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images for Facebook and Whatsapp status

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 15:26 IST

Makar Sankranti is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals throughout India. It is a festival day in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the sun deity Surya. It is observed every year in January, and marks the first day of the sun’s transit into Makara (Capricorn), marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Makar Sankranti is associated with kite flying, dances, bonfires, fairs and mass pilgrimages to sacred rivers. The festivities related with Makar Sankranti are known by various names, such as Maghi (preceded by Lohri) by north Indian Hindus and Sikhs, Makara Sankranti (Pedda Pandaga) in Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana, Sukarat in central India, Magh Bihu by Assamese, and Thai Pongal by Tamils.

On this occasion, here are a few wishes you can use to greet your loved ones a Happy Mahar Sankranti this year.

1. A new start is one of the eternal mysteries of life. Wishing you a happy Makar Sankranti!

2. From my heart sending wishes to you and your family for a happy and blessed Makar Sankranti!

3. May your life be blessed with love, happiness and Lakshmi. Happy Makar Sankranti!

4. May the Makar Sankranti fire bring you joy and happiness and burn all your moments of sadness. Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

5. As the sun starts its journey towards the north, he makes all happy moments of this year come to life. I wish you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

6. Hope this Makar Sankranti connects you to the brightest of moments. And may you reach new heights just as the kites do on this auspicious occasion adding charm to your celebration. Happy Makar Sankranti!

7. With great cheerfulness, devotion, zeal and brightest rays of joy and hope, I wish you and your family a Happy Makar Sankranti 2019!

8. I hope you always soar, just like the colourful kites that dot the sky. Happy Makar Sankranti!

9. Happy Makar Sankranti! May the sun bring you and your home rays of joy and happiness.

10. May this Makar Sankranti bless you with good harvest, peace and prosperity! May you have a wonderful Makar Sankranti.

