This Makar Sankranti is rare in many ways: Astrologers

Due to major shift in heavenly bodies after many decades, Makar Sankranti is falling on January 15.

It will provide an opportunity to devotees to have ‘Amrit Snan’ in ‘Brahma Muhurta’ (one-and-a-half hours before sunrise). Local astrologers say the timing of the transition of the sun will take place on January 15 at 2.19am, marking the start of Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti denotes the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn) from Dhanu (Sagittarius). Astrologers are seeing this shift in planets as one of the rarest happenings in the universe.

“This is one of the rarest opportunities as the transition of sun is taking place when Brahma Muhurta starts on January 15. This rare configuration of planets will provide devotees an opportunity to have ‘Amrit Snan’ which is considered as the most auspicious timing in Hindu religion,” said director, Utthan Jyotish Sansthan Pt Diwakar Tripathi ‘Poorvanchali’.

He said the ‘Punya Kaal’ (auspicious timing) of this transition will remain until Tuesday noon (January 15). Therefore, devotees who would missed the opportunity of ‘Amrit Snan’, will also have opportunity to earn the most from this transition after having a holy dip in sacred rivers during ‘Punya Kaal’ that will begin after the sunrise,” he added.

This Makar Sankranti is also unique in many ways because it is falling during some auspicious ‘nakshtras’ and planets. Another astrologer Pt Ram Shastri said taking a holy dip, offering ‘Naivedhya’ (food offered to the deity) to Lord Surya, offering charity (dakshina) and performing ‘Shradh’ rituals are highly recommended during ‘Punya Kaal’.

He said the Punya Kaal muhoort will begin from 7.19am and will end at 12.30pm on January 15. He said Makar Sankranti will mark the end of one-month long inauspicious period that began from December 15/16 last year.

