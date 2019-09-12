Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for September 12.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 09:03 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A family get together will be less of a party and more of a whining session!

Setting out on a vacation is most likely for those who are aiming for someplace exotic. Those indulging in speculation or real estate are likely to hit it rich. Don’t peter out yet on the academic front as you have some more distance to go. Health remains satisfactory. Don’t become too liberal with money, as you may overstretch the budget. A comparatively cooler time at work may come as a big relief to some.

Love Focus: Resurrecting love life may become your singular focus.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. Good preparation will enable you to hold your own on the academic front. You will have the money for a major expenditure. Initiatives taken by you on the professional front are likely to be appreciated by all. Be alert on the road while driving as stars don’t appear favourable. Some worry may keep you mentally stressed. Home environment will help you unwind.

Love Focus: Today, try and take out time to spend time with the lover.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Keeping your relations cordial on the work front is likely to help you out in more ways than one. A situation cropping up on the family front will need to be tackled with tact. Some of you may decide to join a health club or fitness regimen. Someone can give you good investment options, but judge things for yourself before putting in your money. Some of you can be stuck in a bad real estate deal. You continue to excel on the academic front. Undertaking journey to a tourist destination cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Love life promises to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A property deal may soon be signed. Too much discussion and exchanging notes threaten to confuse you on the academic front and end in poor showing.

You will keep good health just by adhering to a balanced diet. Going on the saving mode and not spending even on essentials will help you consolidate the financial front. You will respect the opinion of a family elder, but do your own thing. A journey with someone close is about to materialise and promises lots of fun. Something that you want to achieve on the professional front may not be immediately possible.

Love Focus: Togetherness is foreseen on the romantic front and give you oodles of joy.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A guest is likely to brighten up the home front and keep you entertained. Your attempt to avoid a task is likely to have a fifty-fifty chance of success on the professional front. Going with your peer group on an excursion is possible and promises lots of fun. Those looking for buying a house can get a good bargain. You will need to be more thorough on the academic front, if you wish to fare well. You may resolve to keep in perfect health by self-discipline. Don’t get taken in by someone’s smooth shop talk and part with your money, howsoever attractive the offer seems.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A business proposal received may require thorough scrutiny. Smooth sailing can be expected on the academic front. Inaction may be primarily responsible for your waning fitness. A lot of travelling is entailed on someone’s behalf and may prove quite thankless. Good tidings from the family side are likely to keep those happy, who are forced to stay separated. Family property is likely to be received as a gift by some. Money will not pose any difficulty.

Love Focus: Love life promises to remain stable.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Stars seem strong for those in real estate business or planning to acquire property. Excellent showing is foretold on the academic front, as you remain steadfast in achieving your goals. Health remains satisfactory. A contentious issue may erupt at home and lead to a showdown with spouse. You may be roped in for a journey, just for your vehicle. Adding to your wealth is a foregone conclusion, as opportunities for making money come to you. At work, be careful not to take on more than you can handle.

Love Focus: An admirer may muster enough courage to approach you, so expect a delightful phase of romantic life to begin!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Invested money may start giving handsome returns. Those in marketing may face a tough, but fruitful, day. Your secretive nature may make parents or family elders suspicious, so be more open in whatever you do. Self-discipline and focus will be the key factors in maintaining top physical condition. Don’t let anyone you don’t trust sit behind the wheel on the road. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process. Clearing an exam or a competition will not pose much difficulty.

Love Focus: A dilemma on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): This is an ideal time to go in for a property deal, as further delay may up the prices. Fears on the academic front can be laid to rest as you continue to perform consistently well. Health remains satisfactory with own efforts. Receiving an outstanding payment is possible. You can become a victim of someone’s conspiracy at work. You are likely to enjoy a family gathering today. Travel bug may bite and take you to someplace exotic with your near and dear ones in tow.

Love Focus: Love life appears barren and needs to be brought back into focus.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will succeed in initiating something that needs to be done in and around the house. A pilgrimage may beckon, so start making plans for the trip. Legal proceedings in a property matter are likely to take a favourable turn. Help may not be forthcoming on the academic front and make you fend for yourself with unsavory outcome. You may follow someone’s footsteps and join a gym or a fitness training class. Money invested in a lucrative scheme may not give immediate returns, but can become a golden goose later. You are likely to wriggle out of a tricky situation at work.

Love Focus: You may have to push your luck on the romantic front, if you want the outcome to be positive.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some of you are likely to own a house soon. Luck favours you and will help keep your flag flying high on the academic front. Remaining diligent in keeping yourself fit will be a reward in itself. Paying more for something that is available for less is possible. Expertise in your profession may have people eating out of your hands. You may have to take things in your hands regarding

a family issue. Those craving a change may undertake an impromptu journey.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit reserved and may want you to be around.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A property deal may be clinched by some at a bargain price. Although you do your bit on the academic front, you could have done better. An old ailment may show signs of recurring. Your desire for comfortable living may make you focus on improving your financial situation. Homemakers may derive a special satisfaction in resetting the house. A tiring journey is foreseen for those on a business trip. On the business front, some of you may have to adopt a wait and watch policy before taking any action.

Love Focus: A better understanding with partner will help in strengthening the loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 09:03 IST