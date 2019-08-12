Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 12, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:52 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An enjoyable trip with family is on the cards for some. Some positive developments on the property front are possible. You may need to give more emphasis to your financial management. Collective endeavour of family members will help diffuse a situation causing disharmony on the home front. Anxiety can get the better of you regarding the academic performance of someone close. Mistakes at work can get you on the receiving end of a senior. Health remains fine by remaining active.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to dictate your own terms on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Mood swings may prevent you from enjoying a family outing. An evening out with family will prove immensely enjoyable. Some of you are likely to get good remuneration for your creative talents. Selling immovable property at market price may not be as easy as it had first seemed. Students wanting a scholarship are likely to get lucky. Willing workers may prove a blessing to those saddled with an important project on the professional front. Those suffering from allergy will need to be extra careful of what they eat today.

Love Focus: Your inner voice will be the best guide on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Navvy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Buying a piece of land or a constructed house is possible for some. Your focus may waver on the academic front and affect your performance. You will be able to use the money saved constructively in something important. Family tensions, which had been playing on your mind, disappear as tranquility pervades the domestic front. This is an excellent time go on a vacation with family and friends. Chance of getting into a panic situation on the professional front is foreseen, so keep things under control. You need to adhere to your fitness routine to remain in shape.

Love Focus: Spouse will be in a romantic mood, take the cue if you want to bring joy back into your life.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A property booked by you may come into your possession now. Some help may be forthcoming for those finding things a bit tough on the academic front. You may indulge in food that doesn’t agree with your system. There may be much rejoicing at home as a family member returns after a long time. Get your vehicle checked before undertaking a journey. Hard work and innovative approach promises to boost your reputation on the professional front. You can start to earn better by venturing into a new business.

Love Focus: Lover may seem distant and indifferent, find out why.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23):You may resolve to start afresh on the academic front to improve your performance. Despite having your fingers in many pies on the professional front, you are likely to give a good account of yourself. Those feeling out of shape are likely to opt for health foods and benefit. You may be forced to take sides in a matter involving the family, which may not be good for your image. Don’t share a vehicle with others if you want to travel comfortably. A favourable verdict for a property under dispute can be expected. A handsome commission in a deal is likely to make your bank balance healthy.

Love Focus: Expressing romantic feelings and exchanging sweet nothings with the one you love will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour : Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A good bargain on the property front may come your way, so don’t remain indecisive. Limited success is foreseen on the academic front, but you can certainly do better.

Some professional hassles need to be sorted out urgently, before they discourage you. Taking good care of an ailing elder is likely to get praise from all around. Driving will be fun and will help you meet people you had not met in years. Financially, you remain stable, but may find it difficult to curb wasteful expenditure. Your health advice may not be followed by the one you care for.

Love Focus: Someone you adore may extend you an invitation for something prestigious, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Royal blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Friends can invite you for a long drive or an overnight stay. Receiving money and property through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. Someone will be considerate enough to assist you on the academic front. A nagging health problem shows all signs of getting complicated, so take adequate precautions. Spouse or a family member is likely to take the load of you for things that you find difficult to do on your own. Your ideas at work seem practical and will help you in making your project or assignment easier getting careless with money is possible and may make you waste it on dubious schemes.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts dominate your mind, but meeting lover may become difficult today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Taking possession of property is indicated for some. Higher studies may beckon and make you enroll in a prestigious institute. Overcoming the temptation to splurge will be in your favour. A family member may prove a boon in getting an important task accomplished. A business trip will open the doors for new opportunities. Your headstrong nature may make you lose some good clients on the professional front. Health remains good, as you focus on fitness.

Love Focus: Don’t let your impulsiveness lower your impression before lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation. You may go in for purchase of property. Your intelligence and knowledge is likely to win the day on the academic front. Not investing in a scheme that seems lucrative at this point of time will save you from a future loss. Giving a break to the system will help in keeping you active. Marriage may be on the anvil for you or for someone eligible in the family. On the work front, you may be left on your own, as help from old hands may not be forthcoming.

Love Focus: Lovers will get the chance they had been seeking of being together.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A journey to a distant land will be both comfortable and educative. Builders and property dealers can expect the horizon brightening up. Those facing a competition are assured of success. Money will not be a problem, as profitable deals come your way and get the cash register ringing! Joining a health club will keep you fit. You may step up social interaction in order to promote yourself amongst the extended family. Praise is in store for your excellent performance on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may not bring immediate results.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A journey by rail will be more comfortable than road, considering the distance. There is a possibility of gaining wealth or property by way of inheritance. There is a bright chance of performing beyond your expectations on the academic front. You are likely to get financially strong, as money flows in from previous investments. Peak physical fitness is assured, as you streamline your daily routine. Today, you will be able to complete a few pending domestic chores, but leave others for another day.

Professionally, you will be capable of tackling the most difficult tasks.

Love Focus: Intimate moments with the one you love are expected and will help strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: All shades of green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone you like may accompany you on a long journey. Division of an ancestral property will prove favourable for all the concerned parties. You may not find yourself up to the challenge on the academic front. You will continue with your fitness routine without motivation from anyone. Resetting the house may give homemakers immense contentment. A profitable day is foreseen, when professionals are likely to make a lot of money. A loss making scheme may need to be stopped immediately, before it does further damage.

Love Focus: Romance can enter your life unannounced, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 09:52 IST