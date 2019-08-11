Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 11, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:36 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Spending holidays overseas or at an exotic destination within the country is foreseen and will be lots of fun. Possession of a house, previously booked by you, may become a reality soon. Betting or speculation may bring some into big money. Designing a fitness programme according to your lifestyle will work in your favour. You may not be able to provide full focus on the academic front and may even miss something crucial. You may be planning to organise something at home, just to meet your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Spending time with an old school time crush or childhood lover is likely for some.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8,10,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Driving around for fun is likely to give youngster oodles of joy. Wealth or property may come to some through inheritance. Your lack of physical fitness may make your slow and lethargic. You will manage to find a helping hand on the home front for doing household chores. Balancing act between home and office will remain most smooth for working women. Don’t feel reluctant in putting your own money in a venture, as you will get it back immediately.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to dominate your mind, but meeting lover today may pose difficulties.

Lucky Colour: Navvy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An overseas journey may materialise for some. A bit of self-promotion may turn the fortunes of freelancers or those in a side business. Differences with spouse threaten to escalate and spoil domestic atmosphere.. Property dealers need to remain alert, especially while dealing with colleagues Judge the situation well before you loosen your purse strings on the financial front. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to be of much use today on the academic front. Weight watchers will derive full benefits by regulating their diet and exercise regime.

Love Focus: Right approach promises to bring you closer to the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A property issue pending for long is likely to be decided in your favour. A pat on the back for good performance on the academic front is possible. You are likely to work your way into the good books of the ones who matter at work. Living beyond your means may get you in the red on the financial front. Those new to exercise regimes may get laid low by aches and pains due to incorrect methods. Refurbishing the house may take priority over other things for some homemakers. Accompanying someone on a leisure trip is foretold and will prove most exhilarating.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to a charming member from the opposite camp is a possibility.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Leo (July 23-August 23): An invitation for a leisure trip that promises to be fun is in the pipeline. Gains are foreseen in a property deal. A family gathering is in the pipeline and will prove most enjoyable. Remain guarded on the academic front, as someone is out to spoil your image. Someone may distract you from your work today, but you will be to blame for this! Those apprehensive about their medical reports will heave a sigh of relief, as they turn out perfect.

Love Focus: Dealing with a competitor on the romantic front may have its own set of difficulties.

Lucky Colour : Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A pilgrimage or a vacation is on the cards and promises to be most enjoyable. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction. Your networking abilities will help someone on the academic front. Meeting people you have not met in years is possible in a family gathering. Your contribution to a prestigious project or assignment may not be acknowledged. Taking up a healthy activity will benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: Impressing an opposite number is likely to set in motion a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Travelling with loved ones will be fun. Property may come to you through inheritance. Financially, you are likely to achieve stability and consolidate your position. Not finding time for a social function can get you on the wrong side of spouse and the family. Pending work on the academic front may take a lot of your time, but complete it you will! You will need to be fair in your decisions, if you don’t want subordinates to give their best. Those apprehensive about their medical reports will heave a sigh of relief, as they turn out perfect.



Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to make the day enjoyable for you, so expect an entertaining evening.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A long journey undertaken today may not be that comfortable. Beginning an exercise routine is likely to prove a boon in getting you back in shape. You can gain from a chance arising out of a property transaction. Good opportunities are likely to come on the academic front, but only through efforts. Your irresponsible attitude may not be tolerated for long on the professional front, so get your act together. Your overbearing nature may upset spouse and cause disharmony on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to a charming member of the opposite gender is like to keep you in an upbeat mood today!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An inheritance may come your way in the form of property or cash. Your well wishers will take care of what you are unable to complete at work. Not realising your money’s worth in a purchase is possible. A chance of overseas travel that threatened to get postponed will come through. A half-hearted attempt in something delegated to you on the academic front just won’t do, so take it up seriously. Changed diet will help in reducing the waistline. Attempts to resolve a family dispute or a misunderstanding will bear positive results.

Love Focus: Those thinking of tying the knot may set out in search of their ideal mate.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Someone’s good advice may prove to be of immense value for those aspiring to study abroad. Avoid travelling by road today, if possible, as stars seem unfavourable. House hunting may prove tedious for those looking for suitable accommodation. Seniors are likely to appreciate your capabilities and take your advice in something prestigious. Don’t commit your money in any scheme without going through all the details. Home remedy may come in handy for treating a minor ailment. Your decisions at home may not find favour with some family members.

Love Focus: Spending a fulfilling time with mate is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An outing with family and friends is likely and will prove refreshing and restful. Some of you are likely to own a house soon. Those with additional skills can hope to get a good break on the academic front. You are likely to secure your financial front by choosing the right investment options. You cannot afford to be careless with your health. Attitude of spouse or a family member may annoy you and can even provoke you for confrontation. Your go-getting attitude and self-confidence will help in getting you a prestigious assignment on the professional front.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is foreseen for some, as romantic front brightens.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those looking for a suitable accommodation are likely to get lucky. Getting crucial notes on the academic front is indicated and will prove beneficial. You generally enjoy what you do and the job you are presently pursuing is giving you total enjoyment. Don’t give anyone a chance to tick you off on the family front. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. Although you are monetarily comfortable, you will still choose to conserve money. Those feeling under the weather for the past few days will show signs of improvement.

Love Focus: Avoid being too emotional on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

