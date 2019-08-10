Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 10, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 07:52 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): This is the time to take stock of your financial situation before you proceed ahead. Plans for an exciting trip with friends and family may be put into action today. Chance of getting teamed up with a person you like is possible in a project at work. Asking for guidance on the fitness front will be a step in the right direction. A property being auctioned may bring some into serious money. Make efforts on the academic front. Changes on the home front may be initiated by those on home improvement spree

Love Focus: Lover’s nearness is likely to appear most reassuring for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Returns from an ancestral property promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. Visiting a place of pilgrimage is most likely and promises to provide immense mental solace. A timely action on the academic front will save the day. Money will come to you, but not without adequate efforts. Your innovative ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. Health issues bugging you get resolved through your will power and self-discipline. Some adjustments between young couples may be necessitated by a changed scenario on the home front.

Love Focus: A lukewarm response can be expected from someone you have a soft corner for on the romantic front, but don’t get disheartened.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Acquiring a new property or inheriting an ancestral house seems possible. Both hard work and luck will see some students come out with flying colours. Your efforts will be enough to turn things favourable on the professional front. Meeting your loved ones soon is on the cards. An invitation may take you out of town for a marriage or a function.

Your gut feeling about a financial issue is likely to hit the bull’s eye. Opening a new bank account is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Some commitment or the other may put paid to an evening out with lover.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your academic aspirations are likely to be achieved. Financially you will feel much more comfortable, than before. Giving quality time to family is indicated and will lead to strengthening of loving bonds. Going places and visiting your own is on the cards for some. Remaining active and eating right may become the key to your good health. A slump in business is foreseen for those in private practice. A favourable verdict on a property under dispute can be expected by some.

Love Focus: Partner is likely to share your interests and ideas to make you feel nice, so do reciprocate in the same manner.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Good company is likely to make a journey pleasurable. You may decide to take up residence near your place of work. Financial troubles for those needing money desperately are set to be over soon. Love and bonhomie prevails on the home front, as spouse appear more than eager to please! Lack of focus and perseverance threatens to spoil your performance on the academic front. Your indifferent demeanour will speak louder than words and can get you in trouble too at work. A sporting activity will help bring back your energy and strength.

Love Focus: Spouse may give you a pleasant surprise today, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour : White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): An enjoyable family time is indicated with your near and dear ones This is a good day to earn money, so go ahead with your ventures without fear of failure. Some of you may be compelled to share a trip with strangers and not be able to enjoy it fully. Fitness classes alone may not be of much use, if you don’t focus on dietary control. Business owners may find their sales dipping, but it will be a temporary phase.

Love Focus: Your way with words and charm is likely to make you irresistible on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Much enjoyment is foreseen in a short journey outside the city. Renting a property that is closer to workplace is possible for some. You may remain tense on the academic front, but your fears will be unfounded. Curb your tendency to overspend, as you can go in the red on the financial front. Cutting corners in a given task can put you in a spot at work. You manage to remain in top physical condition simply by being regular in daily workouts. Partner will be most supportive in bringing about the required changes on the home front.

Love Focus: Flames of passion threaten to fizzle out as lover remains preoccupied, so think up a suitable bait for luring!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A dream house is likely to become a reality for some. Getting in two minds regarding pursuing a course or going in for higher studies is possible, but you will make the right choice. Travelling out of town in the company of friends cannot be ruled out.

Those pitching for an important client can miss the bus and come home empty-handed. Those playing the stocks or laying bets can burn their fingers on the financial front. You will need to handle a family member with tact today.

Love Focus: A sense of immense fulfillment is likely to be achieved on the romantic front, as you get to spend time together with lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Something promised will be done without your having to remind on the home front. Setting out on a vacation appears to be a distinct possibility. Expect a lion’s share in the division of property or distribution of money. A good break can be expected on the academic front.

A much awaited posting to a better place is in the pipeline, so rejoice! Previous investments may start giving handsome returns now. Health-conscious may initiate changes in their current lifestyle.

Love Focus: A budding romance cannot be ruled out with a casual acquaintance, as you share the same ideas and tastes

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to enjoy your heart out on a vacation. Property investments will pay off handsomely, so start thinking on these lines. Someone will help you on the academic front by advising you regarding what course to take. Giving up health products and switching to a normal balanced diet will be a step in the right direction. Some positive changes on the home front can be expected. Financial prosperity is likely to follow closely at your heels and keep you in a comfortable situation. A work-related issue can keep you mentally ill at ease.

Love Focus: Bringing some excitement in love life will keep you contented and fulfilled.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): This is not a good day for a professional venture that you had been planning for long, as chances of meeting with failure cannot be ruled out. A vacation is likely to proceed as per plans and give you utmost pleasure. You will take a step nearer to resolving a property dispute. A change is foreseen on the academic front that is likely to favour you. Taking the advice of experts on the financial matters will be a step in the right direction. Those recuperating from an ailment or injury will show excellent improvement. A difference of opinion may pit you against spouse and spoil your mood.

Love Focus: Romantic life will be most fulfilling, as you get to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Registering a property in your name is possible. Remaining positive-minded is likely to help you achieve much on the academic front. You are likely to remain strong on the financial front. You will need to be careful while handling an important assignment at work. Domestic peace and quiet can be broken with the arrival of guests. A journey may appear a bit strenuous due to the distance, but you will cope up well. Health remains satisfactory, as you adopt a daily fitness routine.

Love Focus: Nurturing relationships with those who matter is likely to prove most favourable in the long run.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 07:51 IST