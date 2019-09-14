Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for September 14.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 14, 2019

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An outing with family is on the anvil and may take you to someplace serene. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction. You may need to bring your interest back in your academic pursuits. You are likely to rebound from an ailment and achieve perfect fitness. Your suspicious nature will keep you from trusting your very own with money. Too many distractions may keep you from picking up the pace at work. A family gathering may find you on the centre stage.

Love Focus: Sweet nothings, with nothing really to show on ground, may not make a perfect romantic evening out, so take the hint!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A property may come into your name. Lack of thoroughness may prove a bane for you on the academic front. An active lifestyle promises to keep you in good health. A scheme launched is soon to become a cash cow and bring in good profits. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. A vacation is on the cards for some and may take them to someplace exotic. Boredom may set in at work for some, due to the repetitive nature of the job.

Love Focus: A happy romantic life is indicated, as you find partner most understanding and trusting.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some out of town guests may arrive and brighten up the home front. A healthy diet assumes importance. Your attempt to add to your wealth is set to succeed in a big way. A rival at work may attempt to grab all the credit for something accomplished by you. Much fun is in store for those on a vacation. Builders and property dealers can expect the horizon brightening up. Some of you may get attracted to pursuing higher studies on the academic front.

Love Focus: Resurrecting love life is the need of the hour for some.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): This is a good time to buy property or go in for renovation. Commendable performance on the academic front can be expected by some. Bringing about a change in lifestyle just to get into shape is indicated for some. Financial worries become a thing of the past for some, as they start earning well. Night driving may prove risky. A project may have to be put on hold at work due to lack of resources, but only temporarily. A tiff with spouse threatens to spoil domestic atmosphere.

Love Focus: Casting your net wide on the romantic front is certain to land you a suitable ‘catch’!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Additions and alteration to a property owned by you is indicated. Something that you have managed to accomplish on the academic front will come as a big relief. Don’t let minor aches and pains keep you from sweating out for total fitness. Cutting down on expenses will enable you to save money for something big. You are likely to taste stupendous success on the professional front. Attending a family function may seem difficult due to professional commitments. Keep travel to a minimum today.

Love Focus: Romance may have to take the backseat, as you have some more pressing issues to handle.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A leisure trip can unexpectedly materialise and delight you. Don’t contest the ownership of property without mustering all your resources, as you can fail. Your dreams on the academic front are likely to be realised. Temperature variation can play havoc with your health, so exercise caution. Spouse may appear a bit indifferent today, so liven up things for him or her. Something you have invested in may fail to take off. Setting up office or room is likely to keep you busy.

Love Focus: Finding an opportunity to share your innermost thoughts and feelings with spouse or lover may seem difficult, but not impossible, so make time for it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A loved one may visit you and brighten up the home front. An invitation may take you out of town for a marriage or a function. An excellent day for matters related to property. Overconfidence may do you in on the academic front.

Positive results are likely for those who have taken up an exercise regimen. Remain careful in your spending so as not to strain your bank balance on the financial front. Learning new skills on the work front will be fun and add to your expertise.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may keep you mentally engaged today, so plan out something special with lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Clearing a job interview has fifty-fifty chance of success. Trying out different remedies for an ailment is possible for some. Someone you had taken a loan from may start insisting on its return. Your aesthetic sense is likely to come in for praise on the home front. Delays are visualised in an overseas journey by air. Property owners may be able to make a killing in the realty market. Those studying for competition will need adequate preparation, as things can turn tough.

Love Focus: Your fertile imagination is likely to infuse immense excitement in your love life!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house can lead you to big money. A tough competition is likely to be cleared by those pursuing academics.

Weakness and lethargy threaten to slow you down. Financially, you may need to spend more appropriately by focussing only on the essentials. On the professional front, you will continue to give a good account of yourself. A happy situation on the home front will keep you in an upbeat mood. Those undertaking a long journey need to be adequately prepared for any unforeseen eventuality.

Love Focus: Romance may take a backseat today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Adding to the clients’ list is indicated for some on the professional front. An item purchased for the house may exceed the budget. Don’t be in any sort of haste while driving. You may resolve to avoid excesses in the interest of your health. You may have to be a bit more careful on what you spend on in the interest of your financial health.. A property dispute can pit you against someone close. Outside help on the academic front may come as a boon for some.

Love Focus: With trust and understanding, your love life is likely to turn for the better.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will find finishing a work related issue, a breeze. Worries regarding a family youngster will be without any basis. A group travel is foreseen and will make the journey interesting. Free time may seem at a premium for those planning an outing with lover, but they will manage somehow. Putting together money for something major may become your aim. It is best to seek clarification regarding whatever queries you have in your mind about issues on the academic front. A contentious property issue may not show any signs of getting sorted out amicably, so expect the worst.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to enter a totally different phase of their life.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone’s guidance may make you excel on the academic front. Carelessness on the health front threatens to lay you up in bed, so take heed. Keeping tabs on expenditure will be in your interest. Handsome profits can be expected in a business. An unsuitable mode of conveyance may make the journey uncomfortable, but you will be able to reach the destination anyhow! Receiving money and property through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. You will need to take steps to ease the strain that is apparent in your marital relationship.

Love Focus: Turbulence in relationship cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Sep 14, 2019