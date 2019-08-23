Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for August 23.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will need to gauge the mood of a family member before taking him or her into confidence. A trip may need to be given a miss due to your other commitments. Your consistency will help you in creating a niche for yourself on the professional front. A property may come into dispute and pit you against your own. Academically some of you may not find yourself lucky enough and may undergo some anxious moments.

Some of you will have to start saving now for a major expenditure. Remaining a choosy eater may turn out to be a boon for your health.

Love Focus: A thrilling time is foreseen on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family outing is in the pipeline and promises much joy and happiness. A property you had booked may finally be handed over to you. Strong showing on the academic front is likely to boost your self-confidence. Good health and positivity is yours for the asking on the fitness front. A family member will be more than willing to take your guidance in an important domestic issue.

Excellent day is foreseen for those out to make some money. Your hard work on the professional front may not get recognised and may even be credited to someone else.

Love Focus: There is someone who really likes you, but may be you are not able to realise this fact.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are likely to take up meditation or yoga to avoid mental stress. You will succeed in nipping in the bud a blame game played on the home front. Don’t travel with someone who is a rash or careless driver. You may undertake a survey to shortlist properties. Those feeling a bit rushed on the academic front will be able to deal with it satisfactorily. You may worry about an impending event that you are responsible for organising, but help will be at hand. Financial front will remain stable and new opportunities may knock at your door.

Love Focus: Love life that had been stagnant for long is likely to be resurrected.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Travelling with your near and dear ones is indicated. Some of you are likely to make up your mind for buying a property that you had in mind. An excellent day is foreseen for those pursuing academics. An adversary at work will not succeed in scuttling your efforts on the professional front. Some delay is foreseen in receiving money loaned to someone. This is the day when you will need to keep aside some time to sort out a family matter. You may get motivated to take up an exercise regimen and benefit on the health front.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a step forward in your quest for romance.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A chance to set out on an exciting trip can come to some. Some of you may be in the process of giving final touches to a new house. Your showing on the academic or professional front may leave much to be desired. Doing something right the first time is likely to impress one and all on the work front. Good health and positivity is yours for the asking on the fitness front. Some misunderstanding at home with spouse threatens to spoil the domestic atmosphere. Paying off minor debts will help clear the financial picture.

Love Focus: A shopping spree with your loved ones is foreseen today.

Lucky Colour : Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6,3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An overseas journey is likely for those who hold some interest there. Buying a house or a piece of land may soon become a reality for some. An error of judgement can make you regret your actions on the academic front. Your ideas and suggestions will be implemented on the professional front. A financial venture may get you totally involved. Domestic front is a happy place to be in today as you get to meet many exciting people. Good health is certain for those who become serious about their regular workouts.

Love Focus: Taking someone close along for an outing is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Navvy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you may have to undertake a journey on a short notice. A property is likely to be sold for a good profit. Your hard work and unwavering focus will help achieve academic goals. You will be able to surmount all opposition at work and pave way for success. An additional income that you are banking on may take some more time to get generated. Problems on the health front can keep you worried. Going around with friends can become an enjoyable pastime for some.

Love Focus: Some differences with spouse over a domestic issue are foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. Some encouraging signs on the academic front may buoy your expectations, but don’t read too much into them. Money will come to you from various sources to strengthen the financial front. Let a planned trip stand as it is, as it may become difficult to plan it later. Things begin to look up for you on the professional front. You will be able to take good care of your health. Some of you may focus on strengthening relationships to make your social circle stronger.

Love Focus: Spending time with someone you secretly love is foretold and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to take good care of your health by joining a fitness club. Homemakers may feel burdened by guests at home Driving around in a new vehicle cannot be ruled out. Investment in real estate is likely to get good returns, but not immediately. You may find your drive to excel petering out on the academic front, but it will be a temporary phase. You will succeed in impressing superiors by stage-managing something on the work front. Those saving for a major item will do well to wait for sometime more for a better bargain.

Love Focus: Person you are attracted to is likely to make the first move on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you can plan for a short vacation. A construction may be started and go as per plans. Giving good account of yourself on the academic front is a foregone conclusion for some! You will succeed in making the work atmosphere light and worker-friendly. Good earning is foreseen for businesspersons and retail outlet owners. An initiative on the health front is likely to keep you refreshed and rejuvenated. Your best friend may require some encouragement for delivering what is expected of him or her.

Love Focus: Your efforts are likely to make your love life scintillating once again.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Accompanying someone on a journey is foreseen and promises much pleasure. A chance to acquire property may come to some. A challenging time on the academic front will find you come out with flying colours. Your financial condition is set to improve, as you begin to explore better earning opportunities. Alternative therapy for an ailment can get you mixed results. Window shopping with friends looks inviting and promises to be lots of fun. Someone is likely to put in a good word for you on the professional front and help boost your image.

Love Focus: Lover may appear impulsive today, so tackle him or her with tact.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Prospects of owning a house or a flat look bright. Some of you can mull over ways to better your performance on the academic front. A financial boon awaits some and promises to bring them into big money. Keep a positive frame of mind to remain healthy. Peaceful home environment will enable some students to perform well. An excursion being planned promises much excitement. You may be in two minds regarding pursuing an extra-curricular activity.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to give positive signals, so expect romance to bloom!

Lucky Colour: Navvy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 07:35 IST