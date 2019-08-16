Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 16, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 07:57 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You may feel reluctant to invest in a scheme in a big way. Attempts to appease a superior at work may prove counterproductive. You may undertake a long journey with someone close. Moderation in eating and drinking will help you remain fit and enjoy good health. Some relative or friend will infuse a lot of excitement at home and make the day entertaining. You may have to give quality time to someone on the academic front

You will have the money to invest in real estate, so acquiring property cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Your attempts to take your romance to the next level may meet with only partial success!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): This is the time to consolidate your achievements on the academic front. Home remedy for a minor ailment is recommended. Outstanding payments are likely to be received and ease your financial burdens. Those travelling out of town need to carry adequate money. Upkeep of an ancestral building can keep some busy. You will succeed in maneuvering yourself to a position of advantage at work. You may have to spare some time for catering to a family elder.

Love Focus: Your love life can pass through a phase of turbulence.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Driving down to an out of town tourist destination is possible for some. Legal issues involving property are likely to be decided in your favour. Your prestige in your social circle is likely to rise due to your helpful and understanding nature. You will eat well and exercise well too, to make your life wholesome. You will be happy to find your financial situation improving. You may have to tone down your rigid views to deal with some complex issues at work. You may not be able to participate in a family event due to circumstances beyond your control.

Love Focus: Some of you can take steps at mending a strained relationship.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down. If you are involved in property negotiations you can expect things to move in a favourable direction Good health is ensured by eating right. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Things unfolding on the social front threaten to unsettle you, so it is best not to get involved.

You can fund someone’s venture for your own selfish aims. A workplace situation getting worrisome will be salvaged in time by some prompt action from your side.

Love Focus: It is best to make a clean breast of any misunderstanding that you may have with partner.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): This proves to be an excellent day, as you fare well both professionally and socially. Long walks and light exercises will help some in keeping fit as a fiddle. You may travel to attend a wedding or a function happening out of town. Don’t implement anything unless you are certain of its financial implications. Getting tied up in professional matters will give you little time for family.. Avoid getting involved in any property issue today. The day may find you at your flirting best, as you just don’t want to let up on a godsend opportunity!

Love Focus: A relationship lovingly nurtured by you is likely to give you immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may be careful about your health through diet control, but shake a leg too. Much deliberation will be required in investments as wrong decisions can lose money. Much travelling is foreseen today and will be to your advantage, both personally and professionally A situation getting out of hand at work can be worrying, but you will control it. You will get an opportunity to meet everyone in a social gathering. Family may try to restrict your independence, but it is nothing to get alarmed about. Those dealing with property issues may need to be careful not to get into legal hassles.

Love Focus: Those in an affair on the sly will need to tread carefully.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to acquire a piece of property soon. If you are not in the mood to attend a social function, take a decision now and inform, rather than cut a sorry figure later This is a good time to join a health spa to rejuvenate your health. Previous investments may start giving good returns. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. You will need to be extra careful on the road as stars are not favourable. Persuasion may be needed to win over someone in your business circle.

Love Focus: Taking time off to strengthen your loving bonds on the romantic front will be a step in the right direction.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good return from a sale of property is possible for some. Your repeated attempts are likely to result in success, so resolve not to give up. Health concerns may worry you and some of you can seek medical aid. You may need to increase your earning to repay a loan without default. A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. A short journey to take a break from the routine is possible for some. Things are set to turn favourable on the professional front as you make all the right moves.

Love Focus: Lover can get extra sensitive today, so keep distance.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: 4

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): All issues pertaining to money will need to be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. A therapy will work wonders in keeping you healthy. It makes sense to avoid a situation of confrontation on the work front. A step regarding property may prove unfavourable, so be careful. Doing spadework beforehand on the academic front will help make you the frontrunner. You may feel your privacy being compromised by someone in the family. Accompanying someone on a journey may become unavoidable.

Love Focus: Maybe it is the weather or your mood, you are likely to feel quite romantic today!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Driving with friends in tow will be fun. Good returns from property are likely for some. You enjoy good health despite your own misgivings! Things start looking brighter on the financial front. Leaving important tasks for some other day may go against you on the professional front. Academics may take up much of your time today, but the efforts you are putting in will be worth it. Your domestic boat sails smoothly with minimum turbulence!

Love Focus: Distance may dull romance, but you will find ways to rejuvenate it.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Academics may take up much of your time today, but the efforts you are putting in will be worth it. Controlling your diet in the absence of physical activity may not be enough to remain in tip top shape. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. You can become a part of a fun trip being organised by a friend. Some previous investments mature and bring in good money. Leaving your work for others to complete may put you in a spot on the work front. Some frustrations are foreseen in realising your inner desires and wishes.

Love Focus: You may get the opportunity to bare your soul to someone close.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family youngster can make you run around a lot Taking a second opinion will be a step in the right direction. Financially the day proves most profitable. Those travelling for fun can expect a time of their lives, but only if in the company of those they feel comfortable with. You derive immense satisfaction on the work front by making all the right moves. Hold a property issue in abeyance. Social front is likely to remain abuzz with excitement regarding an event about to happen.

Love Focus: Chances of getting into a tiff with beloved cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 07:56 IST