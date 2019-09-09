Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs for September 9.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20): Keep the weather in mind while venturing out. Handsome returns can be expected in the property market. Academic performance of some is set to improve. Getting nominated for something prestigious cannot be ruled out. A family reunion is on the cards and may turn out to be a trip down the memory lane. You can suffer from anxiety regarding your health, but your fears will be misplaced. Someone you have entrusted your money with may belie your trust.

Love Focus: Fires of passion may fail to ignite and threaten to make the romantic front unexciting.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may travel to meet someone close. A property issue can take an ugly turn, but don’t let it go the legal way. Academically, some of you are set to fare well.

Joining a gym or working out with friends is likely to keep you in the best of health. This is a good time to go for some risky investment schemes. The thing you had been hoping for is about to get accomplished on the professional front. Bad mood of a family elder threatens to spoil the domestic atmosphere.

Love Focus: Positive response from the one you secretly love is likely to make your day.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Travelling to the countryside will help soothe your nerves. A property you are eyeing may prove way beyond your reach. A sociable person may extend a hand of friendship and help. Those not keeping well for long on the health front are likely to show remarkable recovery. You will need to invest capital in a venture till it starts giving returns. Praise for a job well done is in the pipeline for some. A domestic issue can pit you against spouse and spoil the home environment.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to make a beginning today!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An enjoyable vacation is in the pipeline and may involve an exciting journey. A property you are interested in may be out of the reach of your pocket. You may be sought out for something special on the social front. This is a good time to take up some physical activity, if you want to achieve total fitness. Profits accrue for those who have ventured into something new. Those in business are likely to reap rich dividends from a recent venture. It will be a good idea to confide in parents rather than in friends about a particular issue.

Love Focus: You will seize the opportunity to enjoy some romantic moments with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

Leo (July 23-August 23): This is a good day to travel, so make plans for a short vacation. Some of you are likely to invest in property to get your dream home. You may find it difficult to shed old grudges against people, even if you have taken them on someone’s behalf! You are likely to become health conscious and give a higher priority to your fitness. A financial bonanza can come your way. Someone at work may upset you by not doing what has been told. You are likely to enjoy an outing with family today.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavors of those looking for love are likely to prove successful.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo (August 24-September 23): Good profits accrue for those who are freelancing or doing part-time job. A social event may be organized at home for someone who has come from overseas or out of town. Someone you like may change his or her plans to accompany you on a journey. This is not the day to tackle property issues. Doing a good turn to someone is likely to boost your image on the social front. Changing diet and lifestyle are likely to bring positive changes on the health front. Financial worries are certain to be laid to rest as you remain tight-fisted.

Love Focus: You may find partner in romantic mood today, so go with the flow!

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you are likely to gain confidence for driving solo even in heavy traffic. Purchasing a property is on the cards for some. A property issue can take a serious turn and require prompt attention. Giving out your residential premises for a party is possible. Focus on achieving total fitness will bring untold benefits on the health front. On the professional front, you may be battling on two fronts due to somebody’s absence at work. Family will be your priority today and you will derive immense fulfillment in catering to a child or a family youngster. On the financial front, you may get in two minds regarding incurring an expense.

Love Focus: Taking time out for lover may prove difficult, but you will manage it somehow.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Journey undertaken by you may prove most boring. Prime property owners may enjoy a special status in their circle. A deal that seemed all but lost may come to you. Your ideas are likely to find favor with someone and get a thumping yes for an answer! Health requires care, so don’t take any liberties. Your concern about current financial situation will be unfounded as money flows in. You will find a perfect match for someone eligible in the family on the marriage front. It is only a matter of time before you surmount the odds to get a stalled job back on the tracks.

Love Focus: There is a bright chance of lover taking you out for a movie or meal.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Investing in property now will be a good idea. Doing a good turn to someone is likely to boost your image on the social front. Those suffering from an ailment will find tremendous improvement in their condition. Plans for buying a second vehicle may put some on the saving mode. Tough competition at work will encourage you to put in your best. Someone’s unexpected arrival at home threatens to upset your personal plans. If you are travelling out of town keep speed in check.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Someone may invite you on a trip to a holiday destination. Possession of a property may come into your hands. You will manage to free yourself from pettiness and narrow-mindedness, and look at the broader picture.

Current line of treatment is likely to do wonders for those ailing for long. Money coming in some form or the other is likely to fill up your coffers. Tiff with a senior on the work front is possible. Family will be loving and supportive of your ideas.

Love Focus: The person you are showing interest in on the romantic front may not reciprocate immediately, so give it time.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family get together may find you in your element. Someone you like may change his or her plans to accompany you on a journey. You may remain in two minds regarding buying a new property available at bargain price and miss the bus. Positive thoughts will help you remain happy and attain mental peace.

You may decide to continue the exercise regimen that you have recently adopted. Your depleted bank balance is likely to be restored to its old glory by someone! You will be irrepressible at work as your logic and persuasive powers conquer all opposition.

Love Focus: You may have to cater to spouse’s moodiness today or face tensions at home.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Pisces (February 20-March 20): A relation or a family friend can come and stay with you for a few days. Travelling to another city is foreseen for some and will prove lots of fun. Getting approval for extension or addition to an ancestral house may prove a big hurdle. You gain in popularity on the social front due to your helpful nature. Taking due precautions will save you from season related ailments on the health front. It will be difficult to secure a car or home loan due to difficulties faced in completing paperwork. An argument with superior over an issue at work is best avoided.

Love Focus: Love life may need rekindling to bring back the magic in your life.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

