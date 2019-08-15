Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 15, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 07:26 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Acquiring new property is on the cards for some. An important decision regarding a critical issue may hang in balance and keep you on tenterhooks. Capital will not be a problem for those diversifying in business. A family youngster is likely to add a feather to your cap on the academic front. Somebody’s company will make a journey appear short. Some health issues may require immediate attention. You may make your own life miserable by lagging behind at work.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings may prompt you to plan something special with your beloved today.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Money pours in through a property deal. Chance to visit someone you have known for long is bright today. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will succeed in getting it under control. Not handling a situation arising on the domestic front well can spoil the domestic atmosphere. Those using congested roads need to be vigilant at all times. You can think of newer ways to add to your wealth. Leave from workplace can become a problem, but you will get around your senior.

Love Focus: Company of the one you love will help you unwind.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some of you may take a break from the routine to enjoy a vacation. You can bid goodbye to an ailment that had been troubling you for long. A new property acquired by you will start giving good monetary returns. Get rid of fixed ideas and don’t remain uptight about small issues. You are likely to take all those steps that bring happiness into your home. Some ups and downs on the financial front are indicated. Some new procedures instituted at work may prove a hindrance rather than a help.

Love Focus: Spouse may need to be convinced about your frequent out of town tours.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Possibility of getting a property at a good price cannot be ruled out. A major new household item is likely to be acquired soon. Aping someone on the health front may not get you the expected results, so work out your own schedule and exercises. A positive feedback is likely to remove all obstacles on the professional front. It may become difficult to find time for family today, but you will be able to make it up later. Those learning how to drive may need to spend more time on it. Winning a small amount in a bet or a contest cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Love life may enter a turbulent phase.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will have the confidence of driving a hard bargain at work or in business. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. You may not feel satisfied with the state of your physical fitness, but you may also not do something about it! Discuss with others before putting money in a housing society. This is certainly a great day for you, when your wishes and desires get fulfilled! Accept delay rather than speeding up on the road. You can get serious for buying a property that suits your requirements and may even pay for it in advance.

Love Focus: An ongoing romantic relationship runs the risk of developing cracks, if you are not careful.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable. If you are planning to escape the daily grind, the day offers a great opportunity for travelling to someplace peaceful. Some of you can think on the lines of regaining total fitness. Previous investments promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. An ancestral property may come in your name. Something that you were dreading on the social front will pass off peacefully. There is something happening at work, which can undermine your position on the social front.

Love Focus: So, work towards mending relationship, rather than spoiling the atmosphere.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A piece of good news is likely to cheer the domestic front. A journey may prove to be thrilling and help you enjoy to the hilt. Health and finances remains excellent. Money due to you may not be immediately received, but you will get it in due course of time. There is a good chance of a decision turning out in your favour on the professional front. Not according an important assignment due urgency and leaving it midway can put you in the dock.

Additions and alterations contemplated for the house may be given the green signal now.

Love Focus: Someone is desperate for your attention; take a step forward only if you are serious.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Planning a trip with family and friends is possible. Taking the first steps in acquiring property cannot be ruled out. You may have something important handed over to you on a platter on the academic front. There are many aspects in your profession that you need to master before being called an expert. Resolving a family dispute can take up much of your day.

Those heavily into fitness may require a breather or they can become victims of fatigue. You may get a bit irresponsible where money is concerned and overspend.

Love Focus: It is time to call quits rather than stay in a romantic relationship gone bad.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family get-together or an outing with family and friends will prove exciting. Health-wise you are likely to feel much better. A timely repair is likely to save you money. Adopting a path of confrontation by not toeing the line of a workplace superior may put you in the dock. Property and other assets may be put up for sale by some. You will need to bounce back on the academic front, if you want to ensure a smooth passage. Travelling threatens to waste a lot of your time today.

Love Focus: Planning something exclusive for lover on the romantic front is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Chance to own a piece of property that suits your pocket may come to you, so don’t miss this opportunity. Some of you can remain busy in completing a task given on the professional or academic front. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. An important trip may get delayed and lead to missed opportunities. You can get worried about your health and may even press the panic button, but it will turn out to be nothing serious. Financial stability is assured, as you manage to enhance your earning potential. You may have to tone down your rigid views to deal with some complex issues at work.

Love Focus: Mutual affection will be at its peak between married couples.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Someone is likely to go out of his or her way to help you out on the professional front. However, your efforts on the domestic front may hardly get a single word of praise from family members! Those suffering from an ailment for long will find their condition much improved. You may get impressed by a lucrative financial scheme, but it is best to read the fine print. Some of you can get down to furnishing a newly acquired house. You will need to take steps to raise your image on the social front. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip.

Love Focus: There are times when you want the clock to stop on the romantic front, today may be that day!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your conscious efforts will result in evolving a workable solution for a complex work-related problem. Family may find it difficult to support your ideas, even though they seem realistic enough. You will find yourself on the top of the world, where health is concerned. Property not fetching the right price may worry some. Retaining a positive frame of mind will help you shed negative thoughts about someone whose actions you disapprove. You may have to wait for better schemes to come along, before investing your money. Don’t take anyone who is not keen on a trip.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep passions alive on the romantic front by some original thinking!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 07:25 IST