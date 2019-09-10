Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs for September 10

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:33 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): The work that you love to do is slated to come your way. Whatever you have planned for the family may not go according to the plans and disappoint you.

An inter-state drive is likely to give you the thrills and get you to your destination well within time. Look into the legal aspects of a property issue. You will get the courage to make a commitment you are scared of making on the social front. You are ready to take on the world today as you feel fit and energetic! Financially, you will be in a position to spend lavishly and will be able to recover it quickly too.

Love Focus: If love is on your mind then you are assured of a fulfilling time as lover shares your feelings today.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You can plan a trip with friends for an exciting trip. A dispute regarding property needs to be cleared fast, before it becomes a festering wound. Doing a good turn to someone is likely to boost your image on the social front.

You are likely to become health conscious and benefit. Financial problems will come to an end through your own efforts. You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front and make others look up to you as their leader. You may resent someone in the family keeping a tab on your activities, but it may be for your own good.

Love Focus: It may become difficult to overlook some habits of partner, so brace yourself for a showdown!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Chances of winning a free travel package looks certain for some and will prove loads of fun. A prime property may come to you through inheritance. Performance on the academic front can remain below expectations.

Joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen is possible for some. Financial worries that had been troubling some of late will soon be laid to rest. Professionals may not find the day profitable. Family life is likely to give you immense fulfilment.

Love Focus: Positive response from someone from the opposite camp is likely to raise your expectations on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Good preparation by students will restore their confidence. Your daily fitness routine will help you retain good health. There is a good chance of being entrusted with a prestigious project on the professional front. Lift up the spirits of a dejected family member. It is a good idea to go for a short vacation just for a change. Property market may become too hot to handle for some. Handsome profits from business will help vindicate the present marketing strategy.

Love Focus: A long-term romance may turn into a lifelong commitment.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A family reunion is on the cards. An overseas travel is likely for those desiring to meet their near and dear ones settled abroad. A property deal may swing in your favor. Finishing a school project can be a trying experience, but you will be able to complete it. Those unwell are likely to get freed of ailments soon. You may be in two minds about quoting your revised price in the market for fear of not getting the assignments, but remember nothing ventured, nothing gained. Don’t leave things unattended at work as it may create problems for you with higher ups.

Love Focus: Lover may not agree to your plans for an evening out, so keep an open mind.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Planning an outing together with family is on the cards and will be exciting. Some of you may resume your daily dose of exercises to become fit and energetic. . Efforts will be required, if you want to make your mark on the academic front. Your financial position is set to improve as earnings get enhanced. Deliberate well before giving your views and opinions regarding an issue at work. Travelling by road seems fraught with risk today, so remain alert. You may add to your assets by buying property

Love Focus: Mutual understanding and concern for each other is likely to cement the bonds of love for the newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A property booked by you may come into your possession. You will manage to free yourself from pettiness and narrow-mindedness, and look at the broader picture. Changing your diet and shunning junk food will have positive effect on your health. Contributions made in your field of expertise will be much appreciated. This is not the day when you can afford to sit back and relax at work, because pending work stares you in the face. Your actions may put suspicion in the mind of a parents or family elder. Chances of feeling attracted to someone during a journey cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Common interests may be instrumental in bringing you close to someone of the opposite gender on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A property issue is likely to be decided in your favor. Happiness is in store for those who shed hatred and partisanship harbored against certain individuals. Perfect health will help in keeping fit and energetic. Money will not pose any problem as you tap several sources for the same. You will succeed in appeasing a parent or family elder who is unhappy with you. Chance to visit a place you so badly wanted is likely to come to you. You may get a bit impatient regarding the tardy progress at work.

Love Focus: Dropping someone off to his or her place may be entrusted to you.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Excellent performance on the academic front will bolster your self-confidence and motivate you to do even better. This is a good time to join the group of fitness conscious people. Good budgeting and judicious spending will find you saving much. An overseas assignment may come your way and promises to prove most exciting. A trip can be a waste of time, so try and wriggle out of it! Some of you may plan to buy property. Things are likely to become more comfortable by making a few adjustments in the home set-up.

Love Focus: Lover may upset you by not agreeing to your ideas.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An opportunity on the financial front is likely to be seized to get good returns. It may be difficult to please everyone at home, so take your stand on issues you feel strongly about. Going on a short vacation just for a break is possible. A property matter is likely to be settled amicably. Those pursuing academics are likely to excel. Keeping good health may seem an onerous task, but you will be able to motivate yourself. Some event that you had organized can prove a drain on your finances.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can undergo the process of understanding each other, so a little tiff cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Setting out early on a journey will be in your favor. Chances of acquiring a new property brighten. Your actions on the social front may be criticized by others.

Those suffering from an ailment for long will finally be freed of it. Too many hurdles in getting a loan sanctioned may make you give up the idea. Your professional expertise is likely to be sought today by someone from another department on the professional front. You will find the family more than supportive in your endeavors.

Love Focus: Love can come knocking at your door, so be prompt in letting it in!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A property deal may prove profitable, as you get it much below the market price. Some of you can go ahead with renovation work of your house.

Strict dietary control and an alternate line of medication will help counter a lifestyle disease. Differences with a family youngster are set to disappear as loving bonds get strengthened. You may get a chance to travel, but it will not be as much fun as you had anticipated. An intensive capital venture may get you into two minds on the financial front. Some of you are likely to achieve the unachievable on the professional front today

Love Focus: You may not be in the mood for love today.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 08:32 IST