Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 7, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:43 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A good offer on the property front is foreseen. Things appear bright on the academic front for those trying something specific. Some difficulties may be faced in regaining control on the professional front. Your quick wit and humour will help in lighting up the atmosphere at home. An out of town trip will prove most exciting and may compel you to extend your vacation! Money from an unexpected source can be expected and promises to fill your coffers substantially. Those suffering for some ailment can heave a sigh of relief.

Love Focus: Partner requires time and attention; don’t pull yourself back!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Acquiring property through loan may not be as easy as it seems. Those preparing for competitions will find their focus and do well. Your personal touch and fairness is likely to endear you to subordinates and superiors alike on the professional front. Coming back in shape may become your priority now. You will need to get spouse excited for taking you for an outing or for doing some fun things together. You may be invited to an outing by someone special. You will need to be more prudent in your spending to keep the financial front stable.

Love Focus: True love that had been eluding you for long is likely to be found and make the romantic front blissful.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A long journey may prove tiresome and boring. Possession of a property may come to you. Something may not work out right on the academic front, but it will be nothing to get unduly worried about. Junking the junk food and adopting a balance diet is advised in the interest of overall health. Those trying to achieve something on the professional front will have luck on their side. You are likely to manage your finances well. A prestigious assignment may come your way on the professional front, but you will need to give it your full attention.

Love Focus: Those in love may contemplate taking their romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your efforts will help make a mark on the professional front. You may find yourself in a financially secure position, as money flows in. Remaining regular in your morning routine will help prevent health problems. A family youngster may need disciplining, but use tact with firmness. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance. You may get into a legal hassle regarding a piece of ancestral property. Appreciation comes your way on the academic front, as you manage to keep your mind on the task at hand and excel.

Love Focus: You may not be able to derive full pleasure of a chance meeting with someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Financial gains are foreseen, especially for those in trade. Stepping up your earning may take its toll on your health. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one, as you find love! Lending a helping hand in housework is likely to endear you to spouse. Mental clarity about a task or project on the professional front will see it through in no time

Acquiring a piece of property is a forgone conclusion for some.

Love Focus: Familiarity breeds contempt’ may prove true for some on the romantic front, so don’t let the relationship come to this sorry pass!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo (August 24-September 23): A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Ancestral property may come into dispute. You will be able to give a good account of yourself on the academic front. Someone’s practical advice is likely to ease your burden on the professional front. Don’t trust anyone with your money as stars are unfavourable. Your efforts to get back into shape will start to show positive results soon. Spouse may not be in a happy state of mind and may even be at complaining best!

Love Focus: A deeper understanding with the one you love can be expected and help strengthen the loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Navvy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24-October 23): An opportunity of a lifetime may come to you for purchasing a prime piece of land. You will get a chance to unravel your talents on the academic front. You will be able to restore your health by eating right and adopting an active lifestyle. An exciting day is foreseen when out of town friends or relations arrive. Those travelling may face delays due to unforeseen circumstances. Financial stability is foretold, but you may need to curb your extravagant lifestyle.

Love Focus: You may decide not to give in to the attitude of lover today.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Commuting problems may make you miss an important deadline or meeting. There is a good deal waiting for you on the property front. You will need to be alert to renew a contract or placing a tender, before you get into a tight corner. Exciting times are foreseen with the arrival of guests at home. You will be able to remain regular in whatever you do on the health front and benefit.

Love Focus: Your fertile imagination is likely to infuse immense excitement in your love life

Lucky Colour: Coffee.

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An overseas business cum leisure trip is in the offing and will prove extremely profitable. A good price can be expected by those selling property. Students can find things going tough on the academic front. You will not be able to raise your voice against something wrong being done to you at work. A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. Your attempts to curb wasteful expenditure will succeed. There will be no respite for you as you get burdened with additional work today.

Love Focus: Making plans for a romantic evening out with spouse or lover is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Make things exciting on the family front by undertaking a short journey. Construction may begin for an addition to your existing house. Financially, you will be able to tap some more avenues for earning. Good foresight on your part will help in pre-empting a man-management issue at work. A family member can cause you hardship and can even work against your interest. There is a chance of getting into the top bracket on the academic front for some.

Love Focus: Enjoying the company of the one you love seems possible today and will help strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Securing a loan will help you in realising the dream of owning a property. Your performance on the academic front will remain satisfactory. Financially the day is likely to turn promising, as many opportunities come your way. With parents away, household responsibilities are likely to come on some youngsters. You may get busy at work and may have to spend time out of town. A business partnership promises to work wonders in bringing in good profits. Financially the day is likely to turn promising, as many opportunities come your way.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to take a backseat, as you have too much on your platter today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A vacation will give ample opportunity to enjoy the new locale and let your hair down. You may not be able to bring down the price of a property that you are interested in, despite efforts. You will be able to keep up the pace of your exercise regimen to enjoy good health. An out of station duty can spoil a family programme. Those pursuing higher studies may have to establish contacts from now onwards regarding better job prospects.

An important project or assignment executed well is likely to add to your grades. Desire to multiply your money may consume you, so expect success soon.

Love Focus: An opportunity may come knocking at your door on the romantic front, so don’t miss out on it.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

