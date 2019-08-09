Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 9, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:02 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Good news awaits some on the property front. Excellent performance on the academic front will be acknowledged even by your rivals. A new initiative on the professional front will be received well. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. An out of town trip cannot be ruled out for some. Funds saved for something specific may have to be spent on something else. Taking up an exercise routine is on the cards.

Love Focus: It may seem difficult to match lover in his or her need for togetherness on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Friends or cousins can come and make the home front lively. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. Property acquired previously may give excellent returns. You will not be able to raise your voice against something wrong being done to you at work. You will be able to get rid of an ailment pestering you for long. You will get ample opportunity to establish yourself on the academic front.

Love Focus: Rekindling romance may become important, as cracks begin to appear in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are likely to have a good time in the company of your near and dear ones today. You may need to get resources to carry out improvements in an ancestral property. our consistency in performance on the academic front will be noticed by those who matter. Some of you are likely to overstep the deadline for a job, but luck will be on your side. You can be swayed by someone to spend your hard earned money on something frivolous. A break from the routine is indicated; it can very well be a vacation. A minor ailment irritates, but not for long.

Love Focus: Lover may need space and you shouldn’t deny that.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family outing will find you refreshed and rejuvenated. Your plan of a pilgrimage may not come to fruition immediately. Good financial management is set to make you monetarily stable. You may not get everyone’s consent for implementing a new idea at work. A good bargain is foreseen on the property front. Networking will only help to certain extent on the academic front, so get down to mastering the subjects, if you want to fare well. A good workout helps ease the mental burden that you are carrying.

Love Focus: Spending time with beloved and exchanging sweet nothings will prove most rewarding.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You manage to remain in top physical condition simply by being regular in daily workouts Your contribution to a workplace project or assignment will be highly appreciated and help you in getting established on the professional front. An argument or dispute on the family front may leave a bad taste in the mouth. You may be the main motivator to get a family outing organised. A minor financial setback can get you into the thinking mode. You may make up your mind to sell a property you own. Academic front may appear to be a roller coaster ride with too many things happening at the same time.

Love Focus: Today, you may turn your old romantic self to the delight of your beloved!

Lucky Colour : Rose

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A decision on the property front is likely to be in your favour. Seniors may hold high expectations from you regarding a project on the academic front, so work hard to prove them right. You will find your way clear for achieving your immediate professional goals. Health remains satisfactory, as you become fitness conscious. You may get inconvenienced by the arrival of a pest of a guest at home. Those going for a long drive are in for an enjoyable time. Financial worries plaguing some in the past are not likely to disappear by themselves, so make efforts to cut corners and increase earning.

Love Focus: You will succeed in rekindling your love life and enjoy much togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2. 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): An overseas journey is on the anvil for some. You can get lucky in a lucky draw on the property front. Financial prospects brighten, but you will need to remain judicious in your spending. You are likely to misplace some important official documents and can face the music. Your attempts to get hold of some property may not succeed. Your efforts on the academic front will keep you in contention. Self regulated diet and self-discipline will keep you going. Your love and care will help improve the condition of someone in the family.

Love Focus: Romantic mood persists and you are certain to make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A leisure trip with friends proves enjoyable. Property matters should not be touched today. A well wisher is likely to come to your rescue on the academic front. Job prospects for those freshly out of professional institutes are set to brighten up soon. Soaring expenses may alarm you, but you will be able to stabilise the situation. Getting a pat on the back at home for something you have done is possible. It is important to switch over to healthy food and totally avoid junk food if you want to retain your health.

Love Focus: Suspicious nature threatens to spoil relationship with lover.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Good opportunities will keep you in a financially secure position. Those suffering from bodily ailments can hope for a quick recovery. Spouse may not have time for you, due to his or her involvement in something important. You will prevent an ancestral property from becoming a bone of contention amongst the family members. You shine through your performance on the academic front and eclipse other competitors. Some of you may have to undertake an out of town journey.

Love Focus: Self-confidence and way with words will be enough to floor someone of the opposite gender on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Entertaining guests can be your lot today, but the time spent promises to be most enjoyable. Financial help will be forthcoming for those venturing on their own. A property deal is set to materialise for those aiming to own a house. You may join a gym or take up an exercise routine for remaining in top physical condition. Your potential may remain untapped on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be given a lower priority today.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 13, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): This is an excellent time for getting something done on the home front contemplated for long. A trip may get cancelled. Giving premises on rent is indicated for those looking for tenants. A job switch can bring some into big money. Your inefficiency may cost you a lucrative deal on the professional front. Bringing changes in lifestyle will be good for health.

Love Focus: A journey or a function may become the perfect setting for romance to happen, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Good returns can be expected by those investing in property. There is much happening on the academic front that is likely to involve you. Financial security is what you seek at this juncture, so work towards it. You may be in the process of planning something big on the home front. Your desire for better health may soon turn into action. An outing with your favourite person proves to be a refreshing experience. You may feel things on the professional front going a bit out of control.

Love Focus: There seems to be a strong possibility of finding a suitable mate on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 07:58 IST