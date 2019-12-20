Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 20, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Dec 20, 2019

A new day brings with itself new challenges.You need to have zeal, enough to welcome everything that life throws at you with a warm heart. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Confusion persisting at work over an issue may need your immediate attention. An estranged family member can keep you mentally tensed. Urge to travel can get the better of you, so plan out a vacation. Converting existing property into builder floors is possible for some. This is an excellent day when you will be able to achieve much. Yoga and meditation taken up by you is likely to make you much tolerant of things that used to irritate you in the past. Investment in a luxurious item is foreseen today.

Love Focus: You may not see eye-to-eye with lover over some issue.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those putting property on the market can expect good returns, as the real estate market experiences an upswing. Patience and forbearance on the social front will help you achieve your aim. A nice vacation can find you in a highly excited state. Healthy alternatives will do you good. Financially, you are likely to discover many more avenues of earning. Arguments are best avoided at workplace, as it can show you in a bad light. An exciting change is likely for some on the home front.

Love Focus: Some risk is foreseen for those going beyond established relationships.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some of you may feel a bit frustrated as things don’t move smoothly on the domestic front. The day seems ideal for a long journey, especially with family. Delay in paperwork may create some turbulence in property related matters.

This proves to be an excellent day for you. Good health and positivity will help in bettering your efforts in whatever you are involved in. Depleting earnings may cause concern, but it will be nothing alarming. Whatever you had achieved on the professional front is likely to add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Loving bonds are likely to get strengthened by mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Matters regarding property will be resolved amicably. You will be able to break free from a manipulator trying to turn you against someone by his or her glib talk. A loan application pending for long is likely to be considered favorably and get your loan sanctioned. You will need to fight against fatigue and lethargy by remaining active. Delegation will be the key to meet the deadline at work. An elderly relation can extend help on the family front. You can waste a lot of time in commuting today.

Love Focus: Catching somebody’s eye in a journey is possible, so expect romance to enter your life.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Peace and quiet on the domestic front will afford you an opportunity to let your hair down and relax. There is no reason to refuse an offer for travelling abroad. Increase in household expenditure can get you worried. A fond wish is likely to come true and give you immense happiness. You enjoy good health only by remaining regular in your workouts. Financially, you are likely to find your wealth growing. As your professional skills improve, your clientele is likely to increase.

Love Focus: Someone may sow seeds of suspicion in lover’s mind against you.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A task entrusted to you at work may have to be wrapped up today itself. A call from office may put paid to your plans with family. Those travelling on a long journey must make all preparation before starting off. A property you are interested in is likely to come within your reach. This is an excellent day, when you find yourself in your element. Changed lifestyle will have positive fallout on health. Financially, things begin to look encouraging.

Love Focus: Chances of falling in love look bright, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable. Purchasing a property is on the cards for some. An invitation to some unique event is likely to warm the cockles of your heart. This is a good time for organizing a party or function at home. Those ailing for long will feel their condition getting better. Cutting corners may become essential to secure your financial front. Your desire for a break from the routine may not be fulfilled.

Love Focus: You are likely to get a mixed response from someone you are interested in on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Travelling with the one you love for a vacation is on the cards. A property may soon come into your name through inheritance. Getting too much involved in a social event can waste a lot of productive hours at work. Professionally, you may find yourself on the top of the world. You are likely to feel more energetic by controlling your diet. You may have to come in saving mode on the financial front. Domestic front can experience turbulence as a family elder in not in the best of moods.

Love Focus: Marriage of the eligible is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family youngster is likely to make you proud. Travelling by road to a distant place can pose problems. A property matter will be resolved amicably. Things may not move as expected on the academic front but you will still be able manage through. You need to bring your career prospects in the present job in sharp focus and decide accordingly. Cutting down on some items of food will keep you light and fit. Financially, things are likely to look up..

Love Focus: Falling in love seems possible, as the one you admire grows warm towards you.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may eye a luxury item, but ask yourself first whether you really require it. You show all the signs of spoiling your mood by getting ticked off by a parent or a family elder, if you are not careful. This is certainly not the day to set out on a long journey. A property decision is not likely to be in your favor. Efforts on the academic front bring positive results. A new venture may catch the fancy of some new entrepreneurs. Health awareness promises to lead you to total fitness.

Love Focus: Romance may be taken to the next level, as mutual liking proliferates.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will manage to boost up your finances by exploring other avenues of earning. Chances of promotion appear bleak, but don’t get disheartened as things may improve. You will succeed in getting rid of someone who is trying to sideline you on the home front. Possibility of travelling to a distant place looks real. A property matter, pending for long, will proceed smoothly and get your dream house registered in your name. You may pay for your neglect on the academic front. Those trying to come back in shape can ill afford to miss out on workouts.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation promises to lead to a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone you have lent money to on faith may belie your trust. Some favorable developments are likely on the professional front. An invitation to a party or function cannot be ruled out by some. Sightseeing in an exotic locale is possible, if you plan it out nicely. Possession of a property may come into your hands. Don’t sweep difficulties under the carpet on the academic front, as only you will be the sufferer. You can be extra careful about your health and steer clear of excesses.

Love Focus: You will have the time and inclination to follow some promising leads on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

