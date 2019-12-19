Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 19, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Why remain anxious and not step out of your house confidently? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you.The positions of the moon, the sun and the planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality.So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Success is foreseen in raising capital for something important. Things may not go as per plans at work and compel you to take some drastic measures. Accompanying someone for an out of town trip cannot be ruled out. Stars favour property issues. A favourable outcome may be expected on the academic front. Arranging the house for a party or function can keep some happily engaged. Those trying to come back in shape will succeed.

Love Focus: Chances of falling head over heels for someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Domestic work is likely to be shared by the family members. Be clear about the routes before you undertake to drive as chance of getting lost looks real. Property owned by you is likely to give good monetary returns. A make or break situation may arise on the academic front, but you will be able to tackle it well. Handsome returns can be expected from investments made previously. Health concerns that had been troubling your mind are set to disappear. Someone influential you have been keeping in touch with will be able to resolve your problems at work.

Love Focus: Someone who has caught your fancy on the romantic front may send positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Vacation beckons those who look forward to having a good time. Those at loggerheads regarding a property matter may arrive at an amicable solution. Your academic efforts will prove satisfactory, but you will need to maintain the tempo. Tackling an important responsibility on the professional front will do your career good. You are likely to take up an exercise regimen and sincerely follow it. Financial security is assured. Busy schedule is likely to leave you very little time for the family, but you will manage to do the balancing act.

Love Focus: Differences with spouse are set to worsen, so take a conciliatory approach.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Efforts on the professional front are likely to get recognized. Legal proceedings over a property dispute may need to be handled carefully. You can turn your attention to something new on the academic front. Peace and quiet may elude you on the domestic front. Someone close can nag you into shape! Money constraints are set to ease, so start planning a shopping spree!

Love Focus: An outing with lover will be enjoyable, so plan on a long distance tour

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Your spirits are likely to be raised, as an ongoing project turns profitable. Indifference of parents or family members will be hurtful. Travelling today can be tiring and boring, so undertake the journey only if you have to. Don’t undertake anything connected with property today as stars appear unfavourable. This seems to be an excellent day for you. Health is likely to improve through your initiative. Saving may be on your mind and you will not hesitate to cut corners and becoming ultra-economical.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to turn for the better.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A task allotted to you at work may fail to excite you. Someone from abroad or out of town is likely to brighten the domestic horizon. Travel by road will be comfortable. Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate, so expect good returns to flow in. Keeping track of something or someone may prove an uphill task. You will be able to keep a lifestyle disease under check. A profitable deal is likely to come within your grasp, but not without adequate efforts.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you is likely to take the first step on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A journey to a distant land will be both comfortable and educative. Anything connected with real estate is likely to prove profitable. A trivial issue may unnecessarily become a source of irritation. Money from an unexpected source can be expected and promises to fill your coffers substantially. Taking healthy food and drinks promises to keep you fit. Exceeding the sanctioned amount at work may not cut ice with superiors. Your help to someone on the family front is likely to be fully reciprocated.

Love Focus: Planning out something on the romantic front with the one you love is possible.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A pat on the back can be expected on the professional front. Family is likely to go out of its way to ensure your comfort. Don’t be rash on the road. Handsome returns can be expected in the property market. Your efforts on the social front will come in for praise. You may need to tend to your health, if you don’t give up wayside food. Although inflow of money decreases, you still have enough to put your ideas into practice.

Love Focus: You can take a drastic step on the romantic front and put your love life in jeopardy.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Family get-together will give you a chance to mingle with cousins and other relatives. Travelling on a vacation with family is foretold. Acquiring property is indicated for some. An exciting time is foreseen in the company of friends today. Keeping a positive frame of mind will help keep you fit and energetic. Blindly trusting someone in matters of investment is not recommended. Professional developments will be favorable and bring lots of opportunities.

Love Focus: Possibility of romance waltzing into your life cannot be ruled out, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some difficulties may be encountered in delegating jobs at work, but you will be able to resolve them. Someone close can contribute towards your upkeep. A property dispute can pit you against a sibling, so start searching for an amicable solution. Problems are foreseen for those travelling by road. Your luck turns for the better. A balanced diet will ensure good health. You are likely to remain financially stable, as earning remains steady.

Love Focus: Lover may surprise you with some original ideas on the romantic front, so just follow directions and enjoy.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some of you may feel the home environment suffocating and may even want to break free. Investing in property now will be a good idea. Getting a suitable accommodation is foreseen for those desperate for it. Plans for going abroad can be underway for some. You are likely to enjoy good health. Raising capital for a venture may not prove much difficult. Entrepreneurs and retailers are likely to find the day promising.

Love Focus: Becoming a willing partner will help make the romantic front more exciting.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): An adventure activity can give you the high you seek! Avoid wayside food to conserve health. Loan given to someone will be returned. Self-employed are likely to set up a new office. Your views may not have any takers on the family front. Pend property matters for some other day. Gossip mill can have you at its focus on the social front.

Love Focus: Love life may prove distracting and affect your work adversely.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

