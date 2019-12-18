Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 18, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 10:15 IST

Elders always advise us to start our days with a positive thought. When one reads their horoscope, then talking to oneself positively and accurately about the future. The positions of the moon, the sun and the planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality.So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Financially, you will manage to tap a few additional sources of income. A new diet will have a positive effect on your health. You will need to be extra cautious in discharging a task on the professional front. Spouse’s ideas of doing up the home front will get your support. Problems in a journey are likely to spoil the fun for some. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Pending work on the academic front may need your attention urgently.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined are likely to find an ideal match.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Good performance is likely to keep you in contention for something important on the academic front. Failing health can force you to choose a healthy lifestyle. Remaining judicious in your spending will keep you financially stable. Whatever you gain on the professional front will be through your own efforts. Attending a family function may appear difficult at this juncture, but you will manage somehow. Those travelling should be careful on the road. Don’t buy or sell property today, as stars appear unfavorable.

Love Focus: Romantic mood persists, so plan something exotic with lover today!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Luck favors you on the academic front, especially where admissions are concerned. You will manage to overcome lethargy and make yourself health conscious. Don’t follow others blindly, especially in matters involving finance. Problems at work will get sorted out by making a senior intervene. An annoying relative or friend can drop in unannounced and waste your time. Be extra careful if driving at night. This is not the best day to buy property or go in for renovation.

Love Focus: You will be better off respecting lover’s decision in a personal matter.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Keeping a tab on your health will help keep you fit. Good response can be expected to something launched on the business front. Success is foreseen for entrepreneurs and businesspersons trying to establish themselves. Health of a family member may require close monitoring. An outing will be a welcome break from your hectic routine. Property and wealth can come by way of inheritance for some. Your academic performance is set to improve.

Love Focus: Spouse may hold you accountable for neglecting something important.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will maintain good mental health as you make conscious efforts to drive out the negativity within. A lucrative investment option can be expected on the financial front. Be thorough in whatever you do on the professional front as only you will be answerable for them and no one else. You can expect full support of family in all your endeavors. Avoid taking a shortcut while travelling, as difficulties are foreseen. Buying new property is possible. Don’t try to convince anyone on anything as you are not likely to sound convincing today!

Love Focus: Spending time in the company of lover is possible and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A balanced diet and an active lifestyle will keep you fit. Efforts to get a raise or increment are likely to succeed. You are likely to ruffle some feathers on the work front by your uncompromising attitude. Home front will be most inviting for rest and relaxation today. Spending a vacation with friends and family will prove to be a lot of fun. A property acquired by you may start giving good returns. The day does not favorable, so don’t expect anything going smooth today.

Love Focus: Your love life is certain to look up, as you begin to feel closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You will adopt healthy alternatives to maintain perfect health. Keep an eye on the budget, before you shop till you drop! A changed attitude on the professional front will help you succeed, so think about it. An incident on the domestic front can cause must mental disturbance. An excursion with school or college is foreseen for some. Go into the details of a property deal you had negotiated, before signing the dotted line. There is a chance of somebody taking you along for a function or a party.

Love Focus: Catching the eye of someone who adores you is possible, so get ready to lap up a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Determination to remain fit and healthy will keep you in shape. Buying gold or a piece of jewelry cannot be ruled out for some. Things may seem difficult on the work front, but you will be able to tackle them. Someone may have high expectations from you in resolving a family issue, so don’t disappoint. You are likely to reminisce about a recently concluded trip. Those planning to buy a house must sort out all the legalities, before signing the dotted line.

Love Focus: Go with lover’s mood on the romantic front to remain on a safe wicket!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Adopting a healthy routine will be a step in the right direction. You remain in a financially secure position by getting opportunities to add to your wealth. This is an auspicious day for starting construction or renovation work. You will be more than willing to give emotional support to someone in need on the family front. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. Don’t be hasty in property matters, as things are not as simple as they seem. Some of you will get to enjoy a celebrity do.

Love Focus: Some newlyweds may face adjustment problems.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Excellent teamwork with spouse will help smoothen out things on the domestic front. Someone can motivate you to take up an exercise regimen. You are likely to save much by curbing wasteful expenditure. Those in retail business may find business looking up. Travelling will be fun, so find time for a spin. Good returns from real estate are foreseen for property owners. Your upbeat mood is likely to prove infectious for others on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone’s romantic overtures may be simply hard to resist, so take your call!

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some good opportunities on the professional front come your way. Leaving an exercise regimen in between is likely to get you out of shape. An investment option needs to be gone into in detail before you commit your money. Shy types are likely to gain enough courage to approach the one they secretly love. Those using the road will need to be cautious. There is a fair chance of becoming a proud owner of a flat or plot. Good news on the social front greets you today.

Love Focus: Frustration on the romantic front is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Good financial management promises to get you more for your money. Don’t get unduly worried about someone’s health, as his or her condition is set to improve. Some delay may be caused in an ongoing project on the professional front, but you will be able to complete it in time. A family member can come on your wrong side today. Travel can be a good option to unburden the mind. Acquiring new property is possible. You will retain a positive outlook today, as things move according to your plan.

Love Focus: Mutual admiration shows all signs of leading to romance, so enjoy every moment of it!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter