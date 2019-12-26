Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 26, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 10:29 IST

* Aries (March 21-April 20):Some of you are likely to participate in a fun-filled activity on the home front. Those travelling today will do well to start early. A new vehicle or a major appliance will elevate you from the category of have-nots. Curbing this attitude will be good not only for your ego, but also on your self-esteem. A set routine will help make you fit and energetic. Getting overly tight-fisted in money matters is not desirable. A new work environment may make you feel uncomfortable.

Love Focus: A secret affair seems most thrilling at this point of time.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A disciplined life will find you in the best of health. You may be in the mood to stretch your money by being judicious in your spending. Praise is in store for some at work for something achieved. Parents may nag you over an issue and may not even listen to your side of the story. Chances of spending a few days out of town on vacation are foreseen for some. Deal in property only with well-established dealers. You will retain your cool in an adverse situation.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly love is likely to get warm towards you.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Things begin to look up on the financial front, as earning gets a boost. Superiors not approving something you want done on the professional front may prove frustrating. There will be much happening on the family front. It is an auspicious time to undertake a pilgrimage. A new acquisition may put you in the exclusive club of the ‘haves’. You may feel isolated and neglected, and may lay the blame on all and sundry for your plight. Do only that much, which your body can take on the fitness front or you may find it difficult to continue.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are likely to remain your charming best!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Property owners may make a killing in the realty market. You are in for some great time on the social front. Irregular timings threaten to upset your dietary pattern and tell on your health. Curbing wasteful expenditure can be on your mind to save money. You will manage to play your cards well on the professional front and impress those who matter. Still, you will be able to enjoy the day with family and friends. Travelling to meet some old friends will prove exciting, but can tire you out.

Love Focus: Romance may not have the same thrill as before, so rekindle it.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Religious minded are likely to plan on a pilgrimage. Your inquisitiveness of what is happening to whom, promises to keep you gainfully employed! A marriage or an event may keep you under the spotlight. Health remains excellent through your own efforts. Good handling of tax matters will help you save much. A productive day at the workplace is foreseen. Some of you can undergo difficulties in finding a good match for an eligible family member.

Love Focus: Those of marriageable age will be able to find a perfect mate.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will need to cater to someone on the family front. If you are planning to visit another city or town, this is a favorable period. Something that you are trying to achieve on the professional front is likely to get delayed. Not creating confusion will work out in your favor. Someone’s fitness tips will come in handy in your quest for perfect figure and physique. You will need to stretch your money, if you don’t want to go into red. Your services are likely to be utilized on the professional front, just because of your special expertise.

Love Focus: Your gestures will communicate more than words in scoring on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You can get motivated by friends for a fun trip. Whatever you accomplish on the work front is likely to impress those who matter. You will be able to accomplish something important on the social front and add to your prestige.

Your resolve to lead a healthy life may find you enrolling in a gym. Steady income is assured and will give you financial stability. This is an excellent time for you to cash on your talents on the professional front. You may not see eye to eye with spouse or a family member over an issue, but don’t be too insistent in having your own way, instead reach a compromise.

Love Focus: Lover may disappoint you by not doing your bidding.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A short trip proves most enjoyable, especially in the company of your near and dear ones. Self-employed are likely to increase their reach by testing new waters on the professional front. You are likely to find yourself at the center stage in a social gathering. Implementing something new on the health front is likely to lead to total fitness. A raise is in the pipeline for those in private sector. At work, you are in danger of becoming a victim of office politics. You will be afforded a chance of meeting distant relatives in a get-together organized by the family.

Love Focus: You will be able to cross all the hurdles on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Newlyweds can expect this day to be most fulfilling. Avoid roads with heavy traffic as stars don’t seem favorable. If you are in the run for an office or a promotion, stars favor you at this juncture. You will need to get over your mean streak and give the devil his due. A new diet is likely to benefit you and keep you fit and energetic. Someone you had helped when in need will be keen to repay you. You may have to adjust to a new situation on the professional front.

Love Focus: Romance rocks and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A short break may find you heading out on a vacation. Be prompt in discharging whatever responsibility is given to you on the professional front. Social interactions promise to make the day interesting. You will manage to limit junk food to remain healthy. Financially, you will find yourself very well off, due to your previous investments. Your sound logic is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. You will crave for your own space on the family front and do something about it.

Love Focus: Some difficulties in finding a suitable match for the eligible are foreseen.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will get a chance to go for a long drive in your new vehicle. Implementing some new ideas on the professional front may prove difficult without adequate resources. Constructing or buying a house is possible for those desiring own roof over their head. A home remedy may come to the rescue of those suffering from a minor ailment. Earning remains steady and will help build up adequate savings. Opportunities to better the performance are yours for the asking on the professional front. You will be satisfied with your current academic performance.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will help you in unloading your emotional baggage.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to enjoy yourself at work today. Spouse will be loving and caring, and will go out of the way to cater to your needs. A trip to someplace new is likely to widen your horizon. Expansion plans go smoothly for professionals. Getting approval from authorities for alterations to your house may take some more time. Aches and pains that are troubling some show signs of disappearing. Financial stability is assured, but more efforts will be required to add substantially to your wealth.

Love Focus: Going out to someplace swanky with partner cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter