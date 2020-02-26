Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 26, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 06:27 IST



ARIES (March 21-April 20) A business trip will prove immensely successful and bring new opportunities in its wake. A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some. There is a possibility of being invited to a party or function. Overseas deals will bring much work and profit. You will see to it that the line chosen by you on the professional front gives you total job satisfaction. Keeping yourself physically active will be your key to maintaining excellent health. Religious minded may throng religious places and conduct some religious rites at home.

Love Focus: Romantic mood persists, so plan something exotic with lover today!

Lucky colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

TAURUS (April 21-May 20) Guests are likely to brighten the domestic environment. It will be fun to accompany friends for an excursion. There is no need to become big hearted where property is involved.

Excellent feedback can be expected from higher ups for your performance on the professional front. Monetary gains will keep you in a buoyant mood. You are likely to regain your physical fitness by focussing on regular exercises.

Love Focus: A casual acquaintance with someone may turn into romance, so get set to enter a new phase of life!

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) A property matter is likely to be settled amicably. Your sincerity and inquisitiveness can encourage you to get involved in whatever is happening around you. Review your financial situation well to pre-empt a down swing. A senior may test you at work, but don’t worry you will come out with flying colours! You will have to be more careful about your health and that of a family member. It may become difficult to grasp the logic of something that a family elder wants you to do. An adventurous activity will prove most exciting for some.

Love Focus: Lavishing your attention on someone promises to usher in romance, so keep at it, but in a subtle way!

Lucky colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

CANCER (June 22-July 22) Be prepared to face some complications on the family front. Those travelling on a long journey must make all preparation before starting off. Good returns are in the pipeline for those on the verge of disposing of their property. Doing a good turn to someone is likely to boost your image on the social front. Financial fortune may take some more time in brightening up. Those on professional crossroads are likely to take the right direction. If health is what is bothering you, rejoice, as you are on the path to total fitness.

Love Focus: Stagnation in love life needs to be tackled fast.

Lucky colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

LEO (July 23-August 23) A lucrative deal is likely to be grasped by taking the initiative first. An inheritance expected by you may not materialise immediately, so hold your horses! You will be able to motivate your team to give their best in an important project entrusted to you at work. Financial prospects are set to brighten and promise to bring you into big money. Someone’s advice to achieve perfect fitness will come in handy. Whatever a family elder tells you will be for your own good, so there is no sense in rebelling against it.

Love Focus: You are not likely to spare any efforts to make love enter your life!

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

VIRGO (August 24-September 23) Papers pertaining to a property may be handed over to you today. Your social life remains fertile as you go all out to woo people to join your camp. Financially, you will improve your standing by starting something on the side or investing wisely. You may find yourself giving finishing touches to a project or assignment on the professional front. Imitating someone on the health front will prove beneficial and help you come in shape. Suggestions given on the home front will not only be welcomed, but implemented too! Travelling will be fun, but delays cannot be ruled out due to circumstances beyond control.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for may warm up to you, so expect an exciting time on the romantic front!

Lucky colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24- October 23) An excellent opportunity to visit a foreign country awaits some. Those planning to buy property are likely to get a good bargain. A party thrown by someone can lack the fun element. Mounting expenses may discourage you from buying something you had wanted for yourself. You will prove a great asset to senior at work and get rewarded for the same. You will manage to remain regular in your habits and enjoy good health. Family will appear supportive and give you the correct environment to do your job efficiently.

Love Focus: Forgive and forget the past can be your new mantra on the romantic front.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22) There is a good chance of overdoing certain things on the home front. If you are in the mood for travel, there is no better time than this. Acquiring a new property is on the cards for some. Your efforts to come back in shape will be successful. Financial worries may be put to rest, as your earnings are set to increase manifold. Opting for a break in routine will help you rest and rejuvenate. On the health front things improve for those who are suffering from some ailment or medical problem.

Love Focus: Those in love may contemplate taking the first big step.

Lucky colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers:8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Tact and diplomacy will allow you to negotiate all the sharp corners on the domestic front. Delays are foreseen for those undertaking a long journey today. Strong negotiating skills will be required to tilt a deal in your favour. Something very exciting is likely to happen on the social front. Better prospects are in the pipeline on both personal and professional fronts. You may resolve to save money for paying an outstanding amount. Becoming body conscious is likely to do oodles of good to your image.

Love Focus: You will succeed in attracting the one you secretly love.

Lucky colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21) You may find it difficult to choose the right course of action in a joint family scenario. A business trip is likely to bring new deals, but keep your cards close to your chest. Negotiate a property deal with expert’s help. Something you have invested in is likely to give handsome returns. Taking a break from the routine is possible. Some of you will need to be more patient on the health front. A family outing will prove to be fun.

Love Focus: Chance encounter with someone can take the shape of a budding romance.

Lucky colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19) This is the best time to forge your own path, as there are opportunities galore. Remaining active and eating judiciously will keep you in the best of health. Your attempt to dominate family members will be highly resented. Possibility of visiting a pilgrimage site cannot be ruled out for some. You will need to keep a check on property rented out by you. A raise or increment can come your way and ensure a happy state on the financial front.

Love Focus: Severing ties in a romantic relationship is possible.

Lucky colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

PISCES (February 20-March 20) Performance of a family youngster may be mediocre; boost up his/her morale to do better. You will manage to convert an official trip into leisure trip and enjoy your heart out. Discussing property matters with someone knowledgeable is okay, but take your own call. At work, things move smoothly and progress will be satisfactory. Opening some more avenues for earning is possible, so expect to grow financially stronger. Bringing order to your life will keep you in fine fettle on the health front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may have to plan a different route as the traditional ways may not help you succeed.

Lucky colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

