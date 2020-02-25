Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 25, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 06:07 IST

* ARIES (March 21-April 20): A guest may arrive at your doorstep unannounced and stay with you for a few days. Trip to the countryside is on the anvil for some and will prove most lucrative. Renovation or repair work of the house will be completed successfully. A change of career is indicated for some and will be a step in the right direction. You will manage to maintain the present level of fitness by adhering to your exercise programme. You may need to curb expenses to be on a safe wicket.

Love Focus: An evening out planned with lover will turn out to be most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

* TAURUS (April 21-May 20): A house or property is likely to give high than expected returns. Don’t leave things incomplete on the academic front or it may create problems for you. Your performance at work is likely to be praised. You will need to be judicious in your spending, so as not to put strain on your savings. Homemakers will be able to remain within their budget, but still get much done on the home front. Keep some margin for reaching your destination while travelling by road.

Love Focus: You may get attracted towards someone who has warmed up to you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21): Some of you will have an interesting time interacting with friends and relations. Positive feedback of a holiday destination may tempt you to go for a short vacation. You may get the best price for a house or property. A happy financial situation promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. You may resolve to come back in shape and start an exercise regimen. Dark clouds may hover on the professional front, but there will be a silver lining too.

Love Focus: Chances of someone coming into your life on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* CANCER (June 22-July 22): A short trip to someplace interesting is likely to prove most enjoyable. Beware of dealing with someone on the business front, who doesn’t seem straight in his or her dealings.

Spending on someone in the hope that he or she will help you in return is not advised. Don’t expect instant results, as whatever you have invested in will take time to mature. It may become difficult to adopt a workout routine, but you remain fit. Family may not support your idea outright, but you will manage to get around them.

Love Focus: You may need to think hard regarding a peculiar situation on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* LEO (July 23-August 23): Family will be much more supportive of your ideas. An extended vacation may start appearing a trifle boring. Those buying or selling property must keep in touch with the real estate scene to avoid burning fingers. A change is in the offing and you will simply love it!

A new deal is likely to be bagged that promises to get the cash registers ringing. Fitness classes alone will not be of much use, so focus on dietary control too. You will need to steer clear of minor glitches by remaining extra careful.

Love Focus: Looks and charm may draw you towards someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* VIRGO (August 24-September 23):There is much that you have lined up at home for completion and you are determined to see it get completed. Accompanying someone for an out of town trip cannot be ruled out. You can invest in property today. Students may crave for a break from intensive studies. Capital required for a major task will not pose much problem. Be careful about your monetary transactions today. Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health.

Love Focus: You are likely to find love under the most unexpected circumstances.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* LIBRA (September 24- October 23): Performance on the academic front will be good. You may remain in celebratory mood on the social front as you enjoy your popularity within your circle of friends and relations.

You will have enough to buy a luxury item. Today, you may have to pursue someone to get your work done. Choosing the right course on the health front is important. Taking a break from daily routine is likely for homemakers.

Love Focus: Romance on the sly cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* SCORPIO (October 24-November 22): A major renovation work may be undertaken at home. Travelling by road to a distant place can be interesting. Someone is likely to give you a treat today. Something special is in store for you on the academic front. Financially, things begin to look favourable, but it will be some time before you achieve total stability. Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health. Investment opportunities that are coming your way need to be vetted.

Love Focus: Chance of mutual attraction turning into full-fledged romance is possible, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): This is a good day to travel, so make plans for a short vacation. Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable. You may fall short of luck in the draw of a flat or a plot. A party or a function can be organized at home today. Financially, you will be very well off and continue to add to your wealth. Choosing a new healthy alternative is likely to benefit your lifestyle. There is much to be done in a new venture that you have initiated.

Love Focus: Be bold and see your romantic front brighten up.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21) :Your mastery in your field on the academic front will enable you to come out with flying colours. Enjoying the day with those you click well with is foreseen. Money will not be a problem as you earn well. Someone faced with a medical problem shows signs of improvement. Good negotiation skills promise to tilt a lucrative deal in your favour on the business front. A drastic change on the home front can be expected and may find you in a different mood. Travel to a distant destination may be fatiguing.

Love Focus: Romance rocks today as the one you like takes special pains to be with you.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19): Good advice and guidance will make a family youngster your fan. Don’t try out a new vehicle in busy traffic. Socially, you are likely to boost your image. Your efforts and hard work are likely to result in a favourable outcome on the academic front. A business trip is likely to prove beneficial and may get you a lucrative deal. Putting money in property now is likely to prove a goldmine at a later date. Those ailing are likely to be on the road to recovery.

Love Focus: Those in love get to enjoy the day in a most romantic way!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

* PISCES (February 20-March 20): Resetting the house may be on the minds of some homemakers. Be careful if travelling in a shared vehicle. A change of scene will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. A youngster doing his/her own bit may need to be grounded for some time.

You will need to become financially savvy to raise capital for something big. You will succeed in maintaining an optimal level of fitness. Chances on the career front seem to brighten and may entail relocation

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to think up something original to express it!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

