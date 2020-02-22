Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 22, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): An outing will be a welcome break from your hectic routine. Buying or selling property is indicated and will prove beneficial. Your strong belief in yourself will find you overcoming all hurdles on the academic front. Arrival of guests promises much excitement on the home front. Excellent health is indicated for some. Proper investments will find your money multiplying. Fine coordination may be required in whatever you are involved in at work.

Love Focus: Get ready for love from the word go, if you want to make the day a romantic success!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may accompany the family to attend a wedding or party today. Thorough planning is required for a business trip. Developments on the academic front will begin to turn favourable. An award or promotion is likely for some. Government employees will finally receive the much awaited arrears. Avoid stress of any kind to maintain good health. You will need to judge a new employee well before reposing full faith in him or her.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to demand an outing today. Do not disappoint!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 22, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): Spending a vacation with friends and family will prove to be a lot of fun. An initiative taken on the academic front is likely to hold you in good stead. Your popularity in your social circle will exceed even your own expectations! Discussing investments with an expert is a good idea. You will need to be more health conscious to remain fit. You will succeed in meeting a difficult deadline for submitting an important project. A family function is likely to prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may have to be slotted for some other day due to circumstances beyond your control.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): Plans for going abroad can be underway for some. Start burning the midnight oil, if you want to improve your performance on the academic front. You can be at the hub of your social circle and enjoy the spotlight. Good professional prospects are indicated for some. Health remains satisfactory by maintaining strict routine. Curbs on certain perks may affect your quality of life. Someone may insist on your organising something on the home front.

Love Focus: Implementing new ideas on the romantic front is likely to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Those staying away for the family may get to hear of someone coming to see you. Be clear about the routes before you undertake to drive or you may waste your time in searching for a place. Good preparation will keep your performance on the academic front above average. You will be a bundle of energy today as you go about doing what needs to be done. Efforts to regain perfect health are likely to be rewarded soon. Your bank balance is likely to get a boost. Business persons and the salaried will find the day most favourable.

Love Focus: Lover’s suggestion for spending time outdoors will help rejuvenate the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 10, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will get the opportunity you seek on the academic front. Learning something new is on the cards and you will grasp it quickly. Taking up an exercise routine is foretold. You may look out for other avenues of earning. Your valuable suggestion is likely to bring about a positive change at work. A family get-together leaves you happy and energised. Travel by road will be comfortable.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Professional achievement will open many avenues for those patient enough. Vacation beckons those who look forward to having a good time. Luck favours you on the academic front. Your helpful attitude on the social front will be much appreciated. Family gives a feeling of fulfilment and provides solace in stressful situations. Keeping junk food at bay is likely to keep you in good health. You will be able to raise the capital to get your pet project on the tracks.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend some time with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Number: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Travel will brighten the prospects of finding love. Good preparation will help restore your confidence on the academic front. A good break can be expected by those facing a competitive situation. A family gathering will help in renewing ties with those close to you. Follow a regular exercise regime, if you want to remain in a totally fit state. Financial management will prove tricky and take up a lot of your time. You will experience a refreshing change on the professional front. Spouse or lover appears most supportive.

Love Focus: You will be able to win over someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Maintaining your assets may cost money, but this expense is more than justified. An unplanned vacation is on the cards for some. Those hoping for the best price for a house or property may need to wait a bit more. Good networking will help you in raising capital for a project. Young couples can expect the marital boat to sail smoothly. Marketing and business development personnel will find the day quite favourable. Eliminating sugar laden foods your personal menu will help you in retaining good health.

Love Focus: It is time you reciprocated someone’s romantic overtures.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to reminisce about a recently concluded trip. Getting selected in a prestigious institute or a course is on the cards. Some of you can get frustrated with the daily routine and crave for a change. You will manage to resolve a financial problem bugging you for long. Those out of shape may need to work harder. Keep your ego under control at work, especially while dealing with seniors. Peace and tranquillity prevails on the domestic front.

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend with loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Youngsters are likely to enjoy going for a spin with friends. Much hard work is in store for you on the academic front. A personal victory can be expected for some on the social front. A physical activity may keep you gainfully employed and give oodles of enjoyment too! Someone is likely to pay you a visit today and brighten up your day. Health remains excellent through your efforts. You will need concerted efforts to save money. A job change will help you in starting with a clean slate.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover is indicated for some.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone is likely to provide you with a conveyance from travelling to a distant destination. Better opportunities may come your way on the academic front. A lot of time may be wasted in socialising, but you will love every moment of it! Your unique style will help you take positive strides towards your professional goals. Health remains good through your own efforts. Putting money in a dubious scheme is fraught with danger, so refrain from taking the plunge. An elder’s advice will prove valuable.

Love Focus: You will find time to spend with lover despite a hectic schedule.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

