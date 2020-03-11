Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 11, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 08:58 IST

Aries (March 21-April 20) Searching for a suitable partner for an eligible child or sibling will meet with success. Those bitten by the travel bug may start planning a vacation now. Lay your worries on the academic front to rest, as you will manage to perform well. Don’t take things for granted on the social front. Being transparent in your deals will help you avoid misunderstandings of any sort. A proposal of joint venture looks promising, but needs to be studied in detail. A healthy way of life entails many sacrifices, but the fruits are always sweet!

Love Focus: It is best not to keep any preconceived notions about a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus (April 21-May 20) A family get-together or an outing with family is on the cards, but you may get engaged at workplace and miss it. Keep travelling to a minimum, if facing any health problem. Something you have achieved or are about to achieve on the academic front promises to open many doors for you. You will need to keep your emotions in check at work, especially while discussing a contentious issue with higher ups. Money given for safe custody will be in safe hands. Eat only when you feel really hungry.

Love Focus: Talks of marriage for the eligible will progress satisfactorily.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

Gemini (May 21-July 21) An out of town official trip is likely to give you some respite and peace of mind. Good professional guidance will see you improve your grades on the academic front. A new partnership is set to take business to a newer height. It is best to get all the pending jobs out of your way to start afresh. You will strive to achieve good focus by new meditative techniques. Expect to become the centre of attraction in a family get together.

Love Focus: Lack of communication and ego problems may mar an otherwise healthy relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer (July 22-July 22) Keep an open mind in the office, as you may be asked to stand in for someone, who is absent. Your visit to a distant place proves fruitful, as you manage to achieve your aim. Keeping in touch have its advantages.

A scheme that you want to invest in is likely to give good returns. Daily ‘sweat-out’ regime will find you getting back in shape. Wedding proposal for the eligible is in the pipeline. Those staying away from family will find ways to enjoy themselves.

Love Focus: Chance of spending quality time with lover is within your reach.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Leo (July 23-August 23) Plan a leisure trip now. Property matters may take up your time today. Adventurous types are certain to experience an adrenalin rush in a thrilling outdoor activity. A piece of good news is likely to cheer you on the academic front. Something initiated by you at work will be subscribed in full measure by higher ups. Don’t blindly trust anyone in buying something expensive. Physical activity will help in countering excesses. Don’t look outside, there’s plenty to be contributed on the home front!

Love Focus: A member of opposite gender is likely to have the hots for you.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

Virgo (August 24-September 23) An investment made today will prove beneficial at a later date. Today, conscious effort may be required by some to overcome lethargy. Your business acumen and head for figures is likely to be tapped. Find energy to complete domestic pending jobs. Visit to a friend or relative is likely to take up the day, but it will be enjoyable. A big relief on the academic front is foreseen and will help you let your hair down.

Love Focus: Cater to the mood swings of partner today to maintain domestic harmony.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra (September 24-October 23) A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one. Students studying for competitions will find their rhythm and will be able to concentrate better. If you get the right backing, you will achieve what you have set out for. Care needs to be exercised in financial dealings, especially where property is concerned. A strict fitness regime will keep you active. Wasteful expenditure may dent your bank balance. An off mood family member may need to be handled tactfully.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will be realised, as partner plays along.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

Scorpio (October 24-November 22) You are likely to come into the firing line of spouse or parents for extravagance. Helpful nature of a friend will be most welcome on the academic front. You finally manage to get rid of not so good thoughts that had been bugging you lately. Learning new skills is likely to keep you gainfully employed. A balanced diet and regular workouts will keep you fit and on the move. On the monetary front, remain guarded and avoid being lured by anyone.

Love Focus: Your charm and confidence will be enough for lover to shed reluctance in going out with you!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) An overseas journey to attend a marriage or an important function is on the cards. This is the right time to realise your dream on the academic front. Arrears awaited eagerly will take some more time to materialise.

A monetary benefit coming your way may get delayed. It will be in your best interest to talk things out instead of keeping things in heart. A home remedy can come to the rescue of those scared of the side effects of allopathic drugs. It will be in your interest to avoid any misunderstandings on the family front.

Love Focus: A meeting with lover will need to be cancelled due to a prior commitment.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Good performance will find you surging ahead on the academic front. You may find a better avenue, where your ideas get appreciated.

Good budgeting will find you in financial happiness. Those involved in textile and carpet industry will land a lucrative overseas deal. There is no better alternative than home food. Family support may not be forthcoming in a new venture that you are planning.

Love Focus: Your attempts to impress lover will succeed, but prove a bit heavy on the pocket.

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Advertising and real estate business promises to fetch dollops of money. Something started on the side may become an irritant, but you will have to manage it. You will have a leg up on rivals on the academic front, as competition hots up. A health tip from an expert will do wonders in regaining a slim and trim figure. Business persons will need to be extra careful in submitting tender in time to get a lucrative deal.

Love Focus: Your attempts to win over an opposite number may not initially succeed, but perseverance will pay!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

Pisces (February 20-March 20) An out of town official trip is likely to give you some respite and peace of mind. Outside help is likely to give a boost to your academic performance. Conserving money by safe investments is important, so don’t attempt any risky financial venture. Avoid sharing your ideas and research about a project casually with those who aren’t involved with it. A mission accomplished will come as a great relief to you. A piece of good news may spread happiness in the family.

Love Focus: Your efforts will pay in making spouse happy and contented.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter