Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 8, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 05:27 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You will implement your travel plans without a hitch. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation. Some of you can find your financial situation stabilising. You may go all out to make your mark on the professional front today. Overindulging in food and drinks will need to be stopped. Spouse’s ideas of doing up the home front will get your support.

Love Focus: An exclusive vacation with lover is likely, so plan to go to the best destination.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun. Guidance of seniors may prove a boon for those facing tough times on the academic front. Taking up a social cause that you feel strongly about is possible for some and it may attract a lot of like-minded people. The day augurs well on the financial front today. Chances of getting a promotion cannot be ruled out for those in the promotion zone. Neglect can make you suffer minor hiccups on the health front. Repair work may keep you busy at home.

Love Focus: An argument with lover cannot be ruled out; avoid it if you can.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): Those craving for a break can opt for an exotic vacation. A media scoop promises to boost ratings. Investing in shares may not bring in the kind of returns you expect. The kind of tasks you are being assigned at work will certainly take you up the career path. Aches and pains troubling you of late will disappear by adopting a regular exercise regimen. Homemakers will be able to take positive steps in making domestic environment harmonious.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to make the first move.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): A pilgrimage is in the offing for some. An ego clash with someone on the academic front is best avoided. You may feel on the top of the world today, as everything goes right for you. There is still time before you can enjoy financial freedom, so spend carefully. Some profit making opportunities are likely to come your way, but you will have to seize them. Change of diet will improve health. Spouse may appear at his or her complaining best.

Love Focus: A vacation together with partner will act as a balm for strained relations.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. Those forced to travel frequently will do everything to make the journey comfortable. Your own generous nature may bring out the best in someone close. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve the unachievable. Some of you will manage to pay the last instalment of a loan. You may find it difficult to hold the fort in the absence of a senior. Health front holds no worries as you exercise good control on your diet.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6,3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): This is a good day for youngsters to organise a trip. Improving someone’s performance on the academic front by sheer motivation will be a feather in your cap. A scheme you have invested in is likely to give good returns. Workload at the office may prevent you to spend time with family. Self-discipline will be the key to your good health and your firm resolve will ensure it. Some of you can enjoy a leisure trip with family.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A lot of travelling is foreseen for some. A new acquisition can distract you from something important. Your good performance on the academic front may become the talk of the town. A scheme you have been contributing to may not give the expected returns. Working women can have a trying time at work. Some of you are likely to feel much more in control of your health than before. A decision on the home front regarding a family youngster will have to be taken quickly.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love soon as cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A perfect vacation is on the cards for some. Something you are passionate about may keep you happily involved today. You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Financially, you will be able to improve your position. A satisfactory time at work is foreseen today, as your contribution comes in for praise. You can be seized by the desire to gain perfect health. A tricky problem on the domestic front will need to be successfully resolved.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to plan a grand evening with you.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some. Tapping your potential will assume importance to start a suitable career. Improvement is indicated for those feeling under the weather for some time. Keep the option of taking a loan open. Media personnel are likely to make their mark by doing something others have attempted. A set routine will find you achieving perfect health. Family commitments can prove burdensome for some.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction will make love blossom with someone you are in regular contact with.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may plan a vacation with someone close. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. A competitive environment will find you in your element on the academic front.

On the financial front, it is best to save, than spend. Good health is assured through own efforts. You will succeed in sweeping something not done in office under the carpet and not get caught! Timely advice of an elder is likely to save your relationship.

Love Focus: Looking up someone is on the cards and will make the day interesting.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to feel much healthy and energetic today. Your forethought and a touch of creativity will help make the home environment tranquil. Don’t drive fast, whatever be the circumstances, as stars don’t appear too. Some of you are likely to get an opportunity to renew old contacts. Someone can extend a helping hand on the monetary front. Some push may be needed to get things going on the professional front.

Love Focus: It can be love at first sight or matching of vibes, but today love is likely to blossom for some.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family gathering may give you a chance to meet someone you have not met in years. Some of you can make a conscious effort to travel less. Success is foretold for students appearing in interviews. Keeping up with the Joneses can compel some to purchase something expensive. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will do well not to neglect it.

Love Focus: Right moves are the need of the hour to woo someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

