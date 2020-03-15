Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 15, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 08:24 IST

Aries (March 21-April 20) Some family issues get resolved to your satisfaction. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. A new acquisition can distract you from something important. Those pursuing higher studies are assured of good results. Expenses mount, so curb wasteful expenditure. An excellent job offer may get you in two minds about your present job. A family elder shows remarkable improvement in health.

Love Focus: It is best to leave things to partner that you don’t understand.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Taurus (April 21-May 20) You will have no reason to complain for a long and tiring journey, as you enjoy every bit of it! You may not get the best price for a property in the market, so adopt a wait and watch policy. If you keep imagining negative things the outcome is bound to be negative. Good earning avenues open up for greenhorns. Sharing old memories with an old friend or relative will prove therapeutic. A tough time is foreseen in persuading a family member to do your bidding. Splurging on items not really required can blow a hole in your pocket.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are set to enjoy the day!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

Gemini (May 21-July 21) Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. An expected property gift or legacy may take some more time to come your way. Pooling in money from various sources is the right course to take to finance a project. Take advice of subordinates with a pinch of salt. A healthy alternative, if adopted, will help you get into perfect shape. A relaxing day at home is foreseen as family is least demanding and gives you ample space to do your own thing.

Love Focus: A deep understanding and respect will develop between newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

Cancer (July 22-July 22) Those trying to travel overseas should be careful about the documentation. Those embroiled in a legal battle can face some anxious moments. Don’t count on the money till you don’t get it in hand. You will be meticulous at work and win the trust of superiors. Neglecting to eat regular meals and indulging in excesses can affect your health.

Spending time with family will prove a perfect foil for your problems.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in a mood to share some secrets. Give them some space!

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Leo (July 23-August 23) You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out! Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Good preparation on the academic front will make revision easy. Profits are set to steadily increase giving a boost to your standard of living. You will be able to meet targets without much problem. Curb your envious nature to achieve total peace of mind. Good mood prevails and brings cheer on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Don’t try any unconventional ideas to attract someone from the opposite camp, as you risk rejection.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

Virgo (August 24-September 23) This is an excellent day for travelling, especially if you are planning to go to some tourist destination. Don’t trust even close ones in property matters and use your own judgement. Someone may spread malicious gossip about you on the social front. Office hours may get extended today, as you get additional work. Shake a leg, if you want to stay fit. You may feel disappointed in someone close and will not hesitate to show your unhappiness. Stay tight fisted when it comes to investment.

Love Focus: Hectic schedule at work may not give you time to meet your lover.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Libra (September 24-October 23) A new acquisition can put you in the exclusive club. Weigh your words before discussing something prestigious with someone influential.

Financial crunch faced by you is likely to ease soon. Expect a pat on the back for a job well done. Take steps to save your health from polluted surroundings. Handle a family elder tactfully. Those travelling can face delays due to unforeseen circumstances.

Love Focus: You may have to bear the tantrums of an off-mood lover today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Friendly Numbers: 8, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

Scorpio (October 24-November 22) An enjoyable vacation is in store for some, but travel by road is not advised, at least not for today. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment. Studies or work takes priority over other things at this juncture. A luxury item you wanted for long may come to you with a heavy discount. Try to look at the whole picture and leave ego aside. A changed routine adopted by you will be good for your overall health. Spouse or a family member will help in fixing a meeting with someone important.

Love Focus: Gaining popularity is not an issue with you, but maintaining relationships may take some doing.

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: 4

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) If you need a favour, you may need to remain at your appeasing best!

Investing in property will give good returns, especially if you sell it now. You may need to come back in the picture at work. A family member is likely to make quick recovery. A sibling or friend you are banking upon may be far from helpful. A long trip by vehicle can prove boring. Immerse yourself in studies now, if you want to make a mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: Sun shines brightly for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Capricorn (December 22-January 21) The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. You remain in a positive frame of mind on the academic front. Your will manage to find new avenues for earning to make yourself financially comfortable. You are likely to set your work routine and manage your time well. Energy drinks and health foods will prove a waste of money. Family may not approve of a new venture, but a little persuasion will sort things out.

Love Focus: Don’t be insensitive towards partner, as you can easily hurt his or her feelings.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19) A fantastic family time is indicated today. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected business. You may vie for all round achievement on the academic front. Adopting a comfortable routine is likely to up your productivity on the professional front. Keeping your valuables under lock and key would be advisable. Working out with friends will make exercise and jogging entertaining.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with an opposite number in a public transport is likely to blossom into full-fledged romance.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Pisces (February 20-March 20) A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. Students can expect a breather in the form of a break from intensive studies. Something that you are worried about may pass off peacefully.

An enjoyable time in office is foreseen, as you get some time to yourself. Don’t pay any kind of advance today without knowing complete details. A chance encounter with someone is likely to infuse positivity in you. Those wanting to start some business or change the present job will find the family supportive.

Love Focus: Avoid feeling jealous of someone’s closeness to your mate.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

