Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 10, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 19:09 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone may ask for your help on the academic front that may not be entirely legal. Chance meeting with your favourite celebrity cannot be ruled out. You will manage to raise a loan for your dream project. Exercise caution at work, as a colleague can play spoilsport and try to pull you away from your goal. Your mental tension is likely to end soon. You find time to share the small joys of the family.

Love Focus: Those in love will find it difficult to give time to lover.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A past issue is likely to be raked by someone; be patient while handling the things. Don’t indulge in sarcasm on the marital front, as it may land you in trouble with partner. A journey undertaken may remain uneventful. There is much that needs to be done on the academic front, so get a move on. A lot of appreciation is in store for you on the professional front. Spending on useless things may translate into a dwindling bank balance. Total recovery for the ailing is a certainty.

Love Focus: You manage to impress someone from the opposite camp to kick start a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): A property deal is likely to favour you, so go in for it. With new found love, attending classes becomes fun for some students. Pulling strings to get what you desire will make things easy for you. Monetary help may come your way. Working in a group today requires you to budget your time and energy. Neglect can get you out of shape in no time, so don’t cheat on your exercise schedule. Newlyweds can expect a blissful existence. You may be forced to undertake a journey that you are not keen on.

Love Focus: Common interests and matching ideology may bring you close to an opposite number.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. Good showing on the academic front will give a boost to your self confidence. Don’t bite more than you can chew, as it may show you in a bad light.

A get-rich-quick scheme will bring in the cash. Small scale industry owners are likely to give big companies a run for their money. Don’t adopt a diet just because you have seen it advertised. You may have to contend with bad mood of a family member today.

Love Focus: Finding love on the move is possible!

Lucky Colour: Lime

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You may need to change your pace on the academic front to catch up with others. Good vibes of your well wishers will lift your spirits.

Profits accrue in an investment done in the past. Applying for a new job is likely to bring more rewarding results. Excessive drinking or overindulgence in food may harm. Serenity and tranquillity will prevail on the domestic front. Some of you can accompany your friends setting out on an adventure trip.

Love Focus: You are likely to back out of a commitment because of the circumstances beyond your control.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those travelling long distance will make good time. Don’t take things easy on the academic front. An honour or some kind of recognition is in store for some. Your attempt to enhance your quality of life may find you splurging today. A task given to you will be completed most satisfactorily. On the fitness front, your efforts of coming back in shape succeed. Marital life cruises along smoothly.

Love Focus: Longing for lover may bring passions to the fore.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money. Students may need to burn the midnight oil and take all the help they can to perform well in the exams. Don’t invest in schemes that do not give adequate returns. You are not likely to stop until you achieve your goals. Carelessness in handling some equipment may prove risky, so be careful. Keeping spouse in a happy mood can get you what your heart desires. Road users need to be extra vigilant.

Love Focus: You may not see eye to eye with partner over an issue and strain your relations.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A long journey will be interesting, but a bit tiring. Retain your focus on the academic front, if you want to do well. A goal that seems a distant dream right now is likely to become achievable soon. An increase in pocket money is likely for some children. You may have to spend extra time over a workplace problem today. Aping a health freak may prove beneficial. A string of visitors will brighten up the domestic front.

Love Focus: A long-term romance will provide immense fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An investment advice is likely to bear fruit. Not adhering to fitness schedule may make you lazy and lethargic. You will need to look into a matter more closely at work, if you want a viable solution. Domestic environment will be tranquil and harmonious. If a vacation is on your mind, this is an excellent time to plan it. Students may find burning the midnight oil difficult, but will find ways to cope up with the workload. Depressing thoughts and negative feelings will become a thing of the past as exciting times overwhelm you.

Love Focus: A quality time spent together is likely to build in more confidence in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Travelling together will help instill a sense of togetherness. You will have to put in your best to achieve your dreams. It will be his or her way of saying thank you for your help and support. Cheque or cash for an outstanding amount may be received soon. Disinterest and lack of persistence at work may put you on the wrong side of seniors. Home remedy will prove effective for insomniacs. You may need to entertain an elderly to ward off his or her depression.

Love Focus: Profess undying love for your heartthrob to win him or her.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An off mood family member may need to be handled tactfully. You can waste a lot of time in commuting today. Distractions threaten to upset your study schedule, so regain your focus. A talent hunt can bring you into the limelight. A financial advice will help you in choosing the right investment scheme. An innovation in a project will bring you into the limelight. Roadside food may not agree with your system.

Love Focus: Expect a royal treat from lover; a gift will be the icing on the cake!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): The day proves quite memorable for the newlyweds. Putting money in a financial scheme will be a step in the right direction. Excellent opportunities are foreseen for those connected with technology. You remain regular in your workouts. Don’t leave things halfway on the academic front, even if you have to burn the midnight oil.Check the mechanical condition of your vehicle to avoid problems en route.

Love Focus: Don’t be insensitive towards partner, as you can easily hurt his or her feelings.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

