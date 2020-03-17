Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 17, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. An expected property gift or legacy may not come your way. You are likely to make a positive difference in someone’s life today. This is an excellent time to showcase your talents on the professional front for furthering your career. A rethink on investment becomes necessary for some. A changed routine will be good for overall health. Homemakers may find resetting the house tedious and may get tired doing so.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit as you find a perfect mate.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Adventurous types need to be careful while experiencing a thrilling outdoor activity. Delegating authority for organising a function on the social front will ease the burden off your shoulders. It is important to manage your funds well, especially at this time. Minor health ailments will be easily countered. Someone may be made the scapegoat for a mistake committed by you at work. A family member will encourage you to participate in something that can enhance your stature.

Love Focus: You may be taken aback by someone’s brazen attempt to indulge in romance, but deal with the situation diplomatically.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): Adjustments, compromises, deep love and understanding are the elements to make the domestic journey successful. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. Focussing on the work today may appear difficult as your mind remains preoccupied with other thoughts. Food lovers can get invited to a special do and can expect a lavish spread.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction and meeting of the minds may give the required push to a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. Networking will be of immense help for those wanting a prized posting.

Some of you will be able to save enough to buy what you had always wanted. Catching up on pending issues at work may be on your mind. Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. You can find spouse a little dominating for your comfort. You may find it difficult to avoid an official tour.

Love Focus: You are likely to develop romantic feelings for a co-worker in the office and receive positive signals too!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. Cementing new friendships promise to turn into long term relationships.

You are likely to get a chance to invest in a financially sound scheme. You will be able to raise money for something specific without any problems. Watch out your eating habits to keep health under control. Family will ensure comfort and mental calmness by making the home environment peaceful.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone from the opposite gender shows all signs of turning into a budding romance, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Good management of funds will save you enough for investing in bigger projects. Those in service sector may have to deal with some stubborn customers. This is the right time for getting back in shape.

Spouse or a family member will help you plan something that needs to be done urgently on the domestic front. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. You are likely to achieve what you have set out for on the academic front.

Love Focus: Homemakers will take time out to do something they had always wanted to on the social front.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A function being organised by you will be well attended and enjoyed by everyone. Those pursuing academics will manage to display steady progress. A home remedy provides a miracle cure for an ailment that has been troubling you for long. It may seem difficult to please a senior today, but you will get around him or her. Despite someone’s ugly mood, you will manage to keep the domestic atmosphere light. Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good advice will work like magic on a family youngster going wayward. Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon. Performance of a family youngster can become a matter of pride for you. Most profitable day is foreseen for those involved in buying and selling. You may find it difficult to break free from a manipulator trying to take advantage of you. You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts.

Love Focus: Lover may surprise you by showing up unannounced.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Real estate is likely to hold your interest as you have the financial strength now. You will resolve to maintain a positive mental outlook come what may. You will be able to make good decisions on the financial front. Deskbound professionals will do well to shake a leg to come back in shape. Catering to the needs of family elders will help you score brownie points on the family front. Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvellous.

Love Focus: Spouse may seem too happy and is likely to spread the positivity.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Things started today will prove most beneficial. Avoid lending money to anyone on a good will. A good deal is certain to come your way through your negotiating skills on the professional front. Visiting an ailing relative is possible for some, but it will be more out of duty than concern. Avoid being too blunt with elders as they may not like it.

Love Focus: A romantic evening is likely to prove most enjoyable today.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A piece of good news awaits you on the social front; it can be a wedding or arrival of a baby. An employee involved in enhancing your business will need monetary encouragement. . You can organise a get together at home just to meet those you have not met for long. You will have no reason to complain for a long and tiring journey, as you enjoy every bit of it! Elders will find ways to keep themselves busy in a healthy way. More hard work is in store for you in establishing someone firmly on his or her career path

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is possible.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You can organise a get together at home just to meet those you have not met for long. You will have no reason to complain for a long and tiring journey, as you enjoy every bit of it! Money is not a problem and you will be able to buy all the comforts you need. There is every chance of bagging a lucrative contract for businesspersons. Those not feeling on the top of the world health-wise should remain indoors.

Love Focus: Organising something just to meet your lover is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

