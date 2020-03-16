Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 16, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 06:52 IST

*Aries (March 21-April 20):A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. Your frustration is likely to turn to happiness, as you manage to get a sympathetic ear of people around. You are likely to manage to impress those who matter on the professional front. Be careful to whom you lend money to as it may not be returned. Keep health in mind in whatever you do and in whatever you eat. You will manage to convince those around to support your ideas on the home front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may have to double their efforts.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. Your spiritual bent of mind will help in achieving total bliss and peace of mind. Financial condition is set to improve for some as profits accrue. Someone may push for changes that you have instituted at work, so consider them sympathetically. All aches and pains, you have been suffering from, simply disappear. You can expect to have fun time at home all by yourself.

Love Focus: Those hopelessly in love may find meeting lover on the sly a difficult proposition.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Excellent performance on the academic front will bolster your self-confidence and provide you an opportunity to dream big.

Currying favour with a senior will help you go places, so don’t worry what others have to say! Loaned money will be returned sooner than expected. Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts. Making things difficult by deliberately doing something the family doesn’t approve of is possible.

Love Focus: Romantic front is in need of excitement, so churn up some ideas that will simply floor lover!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): Paying your respects in person to an out of town family elder is possible and will be much appreciated. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. Your sympathetic attitude towards someone in need will prove great emotional support. Financial worry becomes a thing of the past as you search out new avenues for earning. You may neglect to complete an important task and find yourself at the receiving end of a senior. Choosing the best from several health options will benefit

Love Focus: Window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness.

Lucky Colour: peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You can feel proud of an achievement of a family member. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming. Someone may expect a helping hand from you on the social front. You may be working on something important on the professional front. Money invested in a scheme may not give the expected returns. A new exercise regime can prove tiring.

Love Focus: A gift is likely to be received from a secret admirer.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your focus may waver on the academic front and you must do something about it. You may feel liberated from a situation that had troubled you for the past so many days. Money acquired can be blown on things that are not a priority. You may have to take the right channel to approach someone influential for a favour, so keep an open mind. Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find luck favouring them today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Your deeds can make you answerable to parents or a family elder. Travelling with friends proves loads of fun. You are likely to come out with flying colours on the academic front. A loss making venture may turn profitable and improve your financial situation. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction from a job you are currently involved in. A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to respect your decision for waiting some time more to tie the knot.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The day turns excellent for you and will affect your performance in a most positive way. If you are preparing for a crucial event, you can blindly bank upon the support of friends and well wishers. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. You will be able to give a good account of yourself to those who matter on the professional front. Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to achieve a good understanding with each other.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A gift or surprise from someone close is likely to lift your spirits. There is an outside chance of getting what you desire on the academic front, so keep your fingers crossed! A word of praise and encouragement will be enough to get you going on the professional front in the right earnest. Those requiring a loan will be able to get it sanctioned. Too much dietary restrictions can prove counterproductive. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel.

Love Focus: Have some great plans for a romantic evening out today as the love of your life is likely to play along.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. This is a good time for you to gain lost ground on the academic front. Financial front will be most encouraging as you get down to multiplying your assets. Time is ripe for implementing whatever you have planned for on the professional front. There will be no complaints on the health front as you find yourself energetic.

Love Focus: Shy types are likely to gain enough courage to approach the one they secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. You are likely to thwart all the competition on the academic front to emerge the winner.

Financial problems can force you to make compromises in your quality of life. A senior at work is likely to repose full faith in you for conducting something important. Weight watchers will succeed in remaining in shape through their own efforts.

Love Focus: Heartening news may greet you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Elders may feel their authority being undermined in household matters. A family get-together or an outing will prove exciting. Students are likely to fare excellently through a focussed approach. Curb the habit of leaving things midway at work. Your ability to act as a mediator can make you indispensable at work. On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay.

Love Focus: Your charm and wit will attract someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

