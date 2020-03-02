Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 3, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 07:17 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A new acquisition can distract you from something important. Extra classes will prove a godsend for students who are facing difficulties in their chosen subjects. Those planning to buy a vehicle will be able to raise a loan. Those associated with health spa or beauty parlour will find the day profitable. Changing weather may affect health, if you are not careful. Your sitting at home may not be welcomed by spouse today, so pick up something interesting. An official overseas journey is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to keep your side of the promise on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An out of town relative arrives bearing some good news. A luxury trip cannot be ruled out for some. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some. Taking a test or an exam lightly may not be in your best interest. A service hired from outside may prove more expensive than you had anticipated. It is best not to argue on trivial issues at work, as it may upset seniors. Giving up health products and switching to a normal balanced diet will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Those in love may find it difficult to give time to lover.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): Overly busy schedule will give you little time to be with family. Leave applied for a vacation is likely to be sanctioned. Someone is likely to keep his or her word and help you out on the academic or professional front. A friend in whom you have reposed your trust will not let you down. A project may take a lot of your time at work. You are likely to compensate for your frustrations by overspending. You will actually strive to achieve a healthy body and mind by bringing changes in your lifestyle.

Love Focus: Your fears will be laid to rest as the one you secretly love sends positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. Those undergoing training in institutes and academies are likely to overshadow their competitors. Financial front remains stable with judicious spending. Those dealing in real estate can expect a good deal. A favour done in the past to someone may raise his/her expectations. Homemakers will make the home environment harmonious and provide happiness.

Love Focus: Mutual appreciation club will be in full swing between you and lover.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Advice to a youngster from your experience will help him achieve his dreams. Your desire for a short vacation may not immediately get fulfilled, due to professional commitments. Those playing the stocks will be able to make a neat packet. A colleague whom you trust may try to get one up on you on the professional front. Actors and models are likely to go in for weight training to tone their bodies.

Love Focus: Your communication skills are likely to impress the one you are out to impress!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Good planning and wise budgeting is likely to make a trip enjoyable in least amount of money. It will be important to take the right approach on the academic front. If you go the extra mile for someone, expect total support from him or her. Betting and speculation is best left alone, as stars do not favour you. Those seeking a job change should weigh the pros and cons carefully. Home remedies will be ideal for those suffering from minor ailments. You may plan a get together.

Love Focus: Those in insurance, travel and education fields enter an excellent time.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those newly settled abroad can expect a stable life. A journey could be boring. This is a good day to buy property. Don’t react to what others say, focus on what is right and you will not go wrong! Bureaucratic hassles get sorted out paving the way for implementing a plan. Writers and editors are likely to be burdened with additional work. Those facing the side effects of allopathy may find home remedy extremely beneficial.

Love Focus: You will find care and concern bestowed upon you by partner simply overwhelming.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Homemakers saving money for a particular task will have enough to see the work to completion. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. On the academic front, you will be able to achieve much today with the support of seniors. Avoiding impulse buying is likely to save a substantial amount. Those in the teaching profession are likely to derive immense satisfaction in pursuing their passion. You may find an exercise regime too difficult to follow.

Love Focus: Don’t propose anything new without gauging the mood of lover.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to get pampered by a family elder. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today. Remain focused, as opportunities are likely to materialise on the academic front. If it is financial support you need, your friends or associates may be more than willing to give it to you. Transport owners will find business going great guns. Be careful while lifting heavy items to avoid inviting back related troubles.

Love Focus: An important piece of information will help you in winning your love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): On the academic front, you are likely to feel quite contented by the pace of things. Money donated for a good cause will help you earn a lot of goodwill. Purchasing an expensive item is on the cards. Retail showroom owners need to publicise more. Take health issues seriously, if you want to remain fit. Praise for a family member from teachers or superiors, is likely to make you feel proud. Travelling long distance by road may not be too comfortable, due to frequent delays and traffic jams.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may be expected to fulfill the expectations of partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your being helpful around the house will be appreciated by spouse. Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvellous. Children are likely to make you proud by their achievements. A windfall can be expected by those playing the stocks. Inter-departmental transfers are possible and may not be in your favour. A balanced diet and an active life will help in getting back in shape.

Love Focus: Partner showers love and will expect reciprocation in the same vein!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A small get together is on the cards and may prove enjoyable. Those planning a vacation are in for a lot of fun. Someone trying to interfere in your personal life will not succeed in his or her designs. A gift in the form of cash from a relative cannot be ruled out. It is best not to show all your cards at work, as someone may take advantage. Those working hard to get back in shape will succeed in achieving their aim.

Love Focus: You will be able to find time for partner despite your hectic schedule.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter