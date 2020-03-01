Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 1, what’s in store for Pisces, Capricorn, Aries, Leo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You are about to enjoy a vacation that you had been planning for long. A favourable day is foreseen on the academic front. A legal issue is likely to proceed favourably. Conserve money by keeping a check on spending. Efforts on the health front promise to pay rich dividends. Starting something new on the work front today has a fifty-fifty chance of success. Family and friends appear most cooperative today.

Love Focus: Blowing hot and cold over a relationship is possible.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Travel stars look most promising, so pack your bags and fly! Students are likely to fare well in a test or competition. You may get desperate for support on the social front. An increment or bonus is in the offing for some. Those handling money need to be careful. A selective diet may become your mantra for keeping fit as a fiddle. A family member may need your attention on the academic front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those yearning for a break can count on a short vacation coming their way. You make a positive impact on people who matter on the academic front. Taking up something important on the social front is indicated. You may get an expensive item at bargain price. It is best to avoid outside food. It may become difficult for your senior to overlook a mistake committed by you at work. Support of a close relation will be most welcome.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may decide to tie the knot.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your networking abilities may come in handy on the academic front. You may rediscover the pleasures of old hobbies. Spending time with family will help you in forgetting workplace tensions. Confusion at work is satisfactorily resolved. This is the time to save money, so put brakes on unnecessary expenditure. Health needs care. Time constraints may deter you from travelling out of town.

Love Focus: You may give a flip to your love life.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to get entertained today by an unexpected guest. Travel only if you have to. A little more effort and you will be at par with the lead pack on the academic front. Someone from the opposite camp holds you in high esteem. Wealth comes from unexpected sources and makes you financially strong. Fitness classes alone may not be of much use, keep your diet also under control. This is an ideal time to start something new on the professional front.

Love Focus: Remaining sensitive towards lover will make romantic life most satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Make someone new feel at home. A journey proves enjoyable. You may be pitted against your rivals in a situation on the academic front. A productive day is foreseen for those learning to drive or swim. Those in the manufacturing field will need to focus on quality. Curb wasteful expenditure by not succumbing to temptations! Diet and exercise is good for health, but maintaining it may pose problems for some.

Love Focus: Chance to spend quality time with lover is possible today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A competitive situation on the academic front may soon find you in your element. The day augurs well for those planning something new. Monetary benefits are foretold in a new deal. Introducing health food in your diet plan will be a good idea. Business folks will find newer ways of enhancing profits. Newlyweds are likely to experience pure bliss. Drive carefully, especially during the night.

Love Focus: If love is what you seek, expect it just round the corner!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): It seems a perfect day for an outing to someplace exotic. Excellent returns can be expected from sale of property. Your academic performance remains satisfactory. A good beginning will be made by young entrepreneurs through their own initiative. You will be able to strike a fine balance to achieve good health. A loan you had applied for may get sanctioned soon. Spending time with family and friends proves therapeutic.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may find cupid smiling on them!

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague can translate into a good monetary gain. Health remains excellent. Those into buying and selling are likely to expand their business. Birth or marriage is on the cards for some and will find you and family rejoicing. Work related issues may find you travelling a lot. Your efforts on the academic front will help you keep up with others. Your plan works and is likely to get what you had always wanted to achieve.

Love Focus: Those of marriageable age may start looking around for a perfect soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Taking the advice of a friend can make a big difference to your earning. It is important for some to totally avoid junk food to retain health. Your eye for detail will become your prized possession at work. If you need to confide, do so with a family member. A trip is in the offing for some. Guidance from a friend will need to be followed meticulously on the academic front. This is the day of wish fulfillment for those with a glad eye.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Regular workouts will help keep you trim and energetic. Money expected from someone may get delayed. You may need a helping hand on the domestic front, so announce it beforehand. Don’t leave your belongings unattended on a journey. A property issue pending for long is likely to be decided in your favour. You can be catapulted into prominence by your well wishers. Things on the professional front are yet to take a favourable turn, so sit tight!

Love Focus: Being sensitive to the tender feelings of partner will make love grow stronger.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Setting out on a vacation is possible and will be lots of fun. Those studying abroad will find the going smooth. Unexpected expenditure threatens to upset your budget, so keep some amount up your sleeve. Health remains satisfactory, as put in your bit. Professionals will be able to make new clientele. Expect much happiness and delight from children today.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction shows all indications of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

