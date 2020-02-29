Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 29, what’s in store for Aquarius, Capricorn, Aries, Leo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 05:37 IST

ARIES (March 21-April 20) An overseas journey to attend a marriage or an important function is on the cards. Don’t play spoilsport to someone’s plans, even if you don’t like that individual.

A shopping spree is indicated. Something entrusted to you will need fine coordination. Today visitors may be thronging your home and you are likely to enjoy in their company. Those unwell may show speedy recovery.

Love Focus: Chance of finding someone who shares your ideas and tastes is possible on the romantic front, so look forward to a blossoming romantic relationship!

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

TAURUS (April 21-May 20) You are likely to undertake a journey by sea or air. You may need to take the opinion of others about you into account. Your friend’s circle will provide you emotional security on the academic front. Something that is working to your advantage may be offered to you. Alternative therapies prove excellent for getting healthier. Only draw money when needed, it can become risky to keep it at home for long. Don’t use words that you may later regret in a domestic fight.

Love Focus: Hopes of those wanting to get lucky in love are likely to brighten.

Lucky colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) An exclusive vacation is on the cards for some. Property dealers are likely to make a killing. Someone who is a bit slow on the uptake may need your guidance. Fantastic returns are foreseen for those sponsoring some event. Your regular exercise regime may tire you out, so take a break and start afresh. Additional workload can be expected. Spouse will be sharing and caring, and will provide full support to your ideas.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front promises to strengthen the relationship and make your love life most satisfying.

Lucky colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

CANCER (June 22-July 22) Trip may get postponed. A property deal is likely to be sealed at the earliest. This is the time for students sitting for a tough competition or exams to give their best. Your helpful nature will draw praise from every quarter. Health initiative will prove beneficial, only if you are able to maintain it. Planning for a project may take time, but your thoroughness will see it through without any glitches. Don’t expect profuse thanks for lending a helping hand in housework. A belated repayment will not have any adverse repercussions for you. A

Love Focus: An outing will provide a perfect setting for taking the next crucial step in a relationship.

Lucky colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

LEO (July 23-August 23) A mature approach is required to discipline a spoiled child. A journey towards the east can prove profitable. Your creativity and intellectualism may come in for praise on the academic front. A pleasantly unexpected move from the one you secretly admire will leave you speechless but overjoyed. You may need a second opinion regarding the health of a family member. Arm-twisting may be the only recourse. You will need to take up something independently at work to prove your mettle.

Love Focus: Lover has ideas, but may wait for you to take the initiative.

Lucky colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

VIRGO (August 24-September 23) Your ability to see beyond the obvious is your great strength. You earn enough to splurge, so don’t miss out on shopping today! Partner will prove a big support in helping your efforts on the professional front. Mental stress may need to be countered by taking up meditation. Involve spouse in whatever you do. Charting your career path will assume importance at this juncture.

Love Focus: You will need to plan well to enjoy time with lover today!

Lucky colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra (September 24- October 23) Some of you will succeed in adding another property to the immovable assets already owned by you. Don’t expect anyone to spoon feed you on the academic front. Despite problems you manage to retain your optimism. Extra cash may tempt you to go on a shopping spree. You may get a good bargain in the second hand market. Health clubs and gyms may be the answer to your coming back in shape.

Love Focus: Certain things are best ignored, especially in the arena of love.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22) Enthusiasm of a family member will be infectious and will make others join in. You may get a chance to go on a pleasure trip. Wealth through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out. Remember, friends are your source of strength and support. Advice of a good financial advisor will help recover dues that you had written off. Despite mental tensions you remain in perfect physical health. Don’t leave anything incomplete or pending at work as it can pose difficulties later

Love Focus: Harsh words of partner may prove hurtful, but they may not be without reason.

Lucky colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) You may have to postpone a trip or task, due to circumstances beyond your control. Hectic pace on the academic front appears to slow down to give you a much needed break. Extra energy may be required to handle a complex situation. Good budgeting is likely to increase your buying power and make you save too. Improvement in health is foreseen, as you take up an exercise routine. Despite a good pay check in a new job, job satisfaction may still not be around. An excellent day is foreseen for people operating from home.

Love Focus: An arrangement arrived at with partner will smoothen the kinks in relationship.

Lucky colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21) An outing with the family is likely and will be most enjoyable. Slow progress can be expected on the academic front, because of difficulties at every step. You are able to expand your friend circle by meeting new people. Spending all your pocket money on friends or sweethearts may put you in a spot. Sleep lovers will be well rested and rejuvenated. Those in the film industry can expect the backing of producers.

Love Focus: You may have to bear the tantrums of an off-mood lover today.

Lucky colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19) A casual acquaintance shows all signs of becoming a pest if given slight bit of lift. Focusing on your weaknesses is bound to improve your performance on the academic front. You may be overcautious in sealing a deal, but there will be people who can be trusted blindly.

Those involved in manufacturing are likely to win large order for their products. Review the investment choices once again before you make the final choice. A troublesome health problem simply disappears.

Love Focus: This is the day when partner opens his or her heart to you.

Lucky colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

PISCES (February 20-March 20) You will get a chance to let your hair down and enjoy the day with family and friends. A lot of travelling is indicated and it will all be fun. Perseverance on the academic front is set to pay rich dividends. Your moodiness may make others avoid you. You are likely to pace the way for someone’s smooth ride on the professional front and earn appreciation. Bank balance may look unhealthy now, but things start looking up soon. Figure conscious people will find it beneficial to adopt a different diet.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, a short separation may prove difficult to bear.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

