Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 5, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 06:30 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Spending time with close ones will prove to be therapeutic and you will love every moment of it. Outdoors will help you in rejuvenating. Something done on the social front may add to your popularity.

An apprehension regarding a financial issue will be laid to rest. An office colleague may try to be one up on you. Switching over to healthy food and avoiding junk food will positively influence your health.

Love Focus: A marriage is in the offing for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family elder is likely to help you by holding the fort on the domestic front, while you are away. Some of you may have to proceed for an out of town official tour at a short notice. Joining hands with a competitor can enhance profits. Good job prospects are foreseen for those seeking employment in IT industry. Those wanting to get back in shape are likely to become health conscious and do something about it!

Love Focus: On the romantic front, do remember partner’s special day or you may offend them!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): A business trip is likely to open many lucrative opportunities for you. A new acquisition can make you squeal with child-like delight! Family’s support will make a difference in performance on the academic front.

The returns you were expecting in an investment may be far from satisfactory. A cold lead about a deal may suddenly become hot and prove profitable. Those suffering from skin problems will get relief. You will succeed in pacifying an elder in foul mood and help bring harmony back on the domestic front.

Love Focus: An outing with beloved will not prove as exciting as anticipated.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): Spouse may request you to work on set agendas on the domestic front. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. Those involved in extracurricular activities will excel. Avenues for increased earning open up for the enterprising. A long spell in promotion or a raise is indicated for those in government jobs. You will manage to keep stress at bay by taking up meditation or yoga.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding with partner gets amicably settled.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): This is a good day to tackle issues you had been ignoring for long. A neglected bodily ailment shows all signs of aggravating. Those playing the pool can hit the jackpot. Not much progress is likely in a promising project, primarily due to lack of involvement. Avoid any argument at home today. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation.

Love Focus: Don’t involve yourself in romantic matters of others, as it is not going to be appreciated.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family get together will provide an opportunity of meeting everyone. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour. A person you are suspicious of may give good advice. You may not be in the mood to spend today, so avoid outings where you may have to shell out. Those requesting leave may not get an immediate response, but leave will be assured. Those ailing for long may experience a miraculous recovery.

Love Focus: Your dream for a cosy twosome may not materialise today, so plan it for some other day.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A friend or a relative may invite you on a vacation. Those seeking employment are likely to get a call soon. Someone may brighten up your day. Money will not be a problem for you, as great investments beckon. Good earning prospects are indicated for those in business. Avoid neglecting your health; take a break to relax. You are likely to play a perfect host to someone who has travelled a long distance to meet you.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in a mood to compromise on something.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Newlyweds are likely to enjoy a dream honeymoon. An out of town trip with family will prove most enjoyable. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be appreciated. Doubts regarding an investment may prove to be unfounded. Manufacturers need to guard against diluting quality by overreaching their target. Watch what you eat today.

Love Focus: Giving a sympathetic ear to spouse is advised to enhance love and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Light Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those aiming for a roof over their head will manage to raise the loan for buying property. You may need motivation on the academic front to perform well, but your preparations will be adequate. A good return can be expected from a previous investment. You may find your subordinates reluctant to do your bidding at work. A change on the domestic front is foretold and it will turn out good. Remaining active is the key to ward off ill health, so enroll in some exercise routine.

Love Focus: If loneliness seems overbearing, it is time to look for a life partner.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. Those planning to sit for competitions will do well to join coaching classes. Happy memories keep you in a cheerful mood. Reminders may not do to get your loaned money back. A little push is all that is needed to get a project on the tracks. Take advice from everyone, before giving the green signal for a domestic project. Check the expiry date before taking any medicines.

Love Focus: Brighten partner’s mood, if you want to enjoy a romantic evening.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will enjoy the company of friends or cousins. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. You may need a little self-motivation to keep up your efforts on the academic front. An excellent opportunity to meet people you have not met in a long time may materialise soon. An oversight in money matters is indicated, so remain alert. A power game is likely to ensue at work, but things will work in your favour. Shop till you drop, but don’t overdo the eating bit.

Love Focus: Partner’s warmth and affection is certain to put you in a cheerful mood.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An out of town trip with family may get postponed to some other date. You will need to keep your morale high on the academic front. Someone is likely to take you for a ride in money matters, so consult others before committing your money. Earning prospects of doctors, lawyers and architects are likely to get a boost. A change in diet and regular walks will make you fit and feel good on the inside. Socially, you can expect a hectic time in the company of friends and relatives.

Love Focus: Winning the affections of the one you like is a foregone conclusion, so plan a candlelight dinner.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter