Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 1, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: May 01, 2020 07:16 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Moodiness of spouse or a family member will need to be tackled with tact. It is best to postpone a trip. Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your property. You may get a chance to improve your performance on the academic front. Indications on the financial front appear to be positive. Chances of getting news related to promotion looks bright. You will feel energetic despite your hectic schedule.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to enjoy time with your family. You may have problems on the road, so exercise caution. A profitable property deal may be on your mind. Your image is likely to get a boost on the social front.

A new deal or contract may be signed and bring you a lot of money. Excellent health is ensured just by keeping a tab on what you eat. You can feel envious of a colleague at work.

Love Focus: You can surprise lover by revealing your romantic side.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): An out of town trip that you had planned may be postponed or cancelled. Distractions and temptations need to be kept at bay to keep focus intact on the academic front. You will feel encouraged to share your feelings with someone who understands you. Good returns can be expected from an investment. An employee involved in enhancing your business will need monetary encouragement. Exercise caution on health front. Achievements of a youngster will make the family proud.

Love Focus: Chance of mutual attraction turning into full-fledged romance is possible, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): A family member is set to do you proud by following your guidance. The bright morning is ample indication of how the day for you will be turn out to be. Some of you can get down to preparing for a competition or an academic session. Your active lifestyle will keep you in good shape. Following the advice of someone clued up financially can result in profits. Finding a superior in good mood can encourage you to project your request.

Love Focus: Romantic front seems turbulent, so proceed with care!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A changed lifestyle will be a step towards better quality of life. Those preparing for an important exam or competition will have to make the home environment conducive to studies. A prestigious assignment is likely to come your way at work. Considerable earnings will enable you to pay off your creditors at leisure. You will be willing to adopt a healthy lifestyle. An exercise regime will begin to show positive results.

Love Focus: Love may knock at the door for some.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to feel satisfied by the achievement of a family youngster on the academic front. Your performance on the academic front is likely to come under praise. Financial situation remains satisfactory and home front, too, appears warm and cosy. You succeed in saving for a future event. You are likely to find yourself more energetic and fit now, than before. Your efforts on the professional front will be recognised.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and spending time together is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will need to be more tolerant in a family situation. Those looking for a house on rent or purchase will find it difficult to make up their minds. A close relation will help you in turning over a new leaf.

An outstanding payment stuck for long is likely to get released soon. You may become health conscious. A job opening that you had been aiming for is likely to come your way through networking.

Love Focus: Lover or friend can play a practical prank on you, but it will all be in good fun.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your contribution to the family will be much appreciated. Your academic performance is likely to show a distinct improvement. Good day for the religious minded. Ensure that peace prevails on the home front.

You are likely to make some efforts to boost your earning. Health remains good through your own efforts. Convincing those who matter about your ideas will be a big achievement for you.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan something exclusive in the evening at home.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will enjoy whatever the family is involved in by giving up your egocentricity. Property dealers need to remain alert, especially while dealing with colleagues. Your image is likely to get a boost on the social front. Exploring some new avenues may translate into earning opportunities on the financial front. You are likely to feel more energetic and fitter than before. You may find a deadline difficult to meet in a project, but don’t give up the ship yet.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have to wait some more for love to happen.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those spiritually inclined will find mental solace in religious activities. Someone is likely to extend full support to you on the social front. Good contacts will translate into new opportunities on the professional front. Those looking for financial security for the future may need to act now. You are likely to adhere to a healthy lifestyle to remain in shape.

Love Focus: There is a possibility of differences cropping up with spouse. Do something about it to restore peace.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family member will not be as responsive as you want him or her to be. You are likely to feel satisfied by your performance on the academic front. Luck takes a turn for the better as you finally stabilise your personal and professional life. Some of you may get down to improving your financial situation. Good health will make you feel more alert and energetic today. You will succeed in removing an irritant at work.

Love Focus: You may have to cater to lover’s moods on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Hobbies will help keep some totally occupied and entertained today. It is better to complete something entrusted to you on the domestic front today, than postponing it for some other day. You will manage to keep yourself in perfect health. Handsome commission in a deal is possible and will help make your bank balance healthy. Patience can run thin in handling team members at work. Expect some good loving care from spouse today!

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to spend time in solitude with lover today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

